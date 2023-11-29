First Tease for Sonic 3 Focuses on Shadow

Everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog has more than just Jim Carrey to worry about in his next outing. The first tease for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 focuses on Shadow.

At the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic and his friends, including Tails and Knuckles, battle Doctor Eggman for the Master Emerald, which the villain plans to use for his evil schemes. Thankfully, Sonic is able to turn into Super Sonic using the Chaos Emeralds and defeat his foe. After a hard-fought victory, the gang agrees to stay together and protect and Master Emerald. However, that peace won’t last too long, as Shadow the Hedgehog was revealed in the film’s post-credits scene.

Now, as Sonic 3 continues production ahead of its 2024 release, a tease of Shadow has been released. You can check it out below via DiscussingFilm:

First peek at Shadow in 'SONIC 3'.



In theaters on December 20, 2024.

There was a brief look at Shadow at the end of Sonic 2, but this new image provides a high-definition look at the character, who appears to borrow his iconic look from his video game counterpart – bulky shoes and all. Now, it’ll just take a notable actor lending their voice talents to the character to round out the whole thing.

It’s possible the creative team will opt to recruit a video game voice actor, such as Jason Griffith or Kirk Thornton, to voice Shadow, as they did with Colleen O’Shaughnessey’s Tails in Sonic 2. But given the impact Shadow is likely to have, bringing in a major actor on the level of Idris Elba makes a lot of sense, especially if a spin-off is planned for the character.

In any case, Shadow’s appearance in Sonic 3 is sure to take the successful franchise to another level as it continues to expand.