Sega has announced Sonic Origins Plus with a release date of June 23, 2023, “Sonic’s birthday,” on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Sonic Origins Plus contains all the content from the original Sonic Origins release from last year, including its DLC, and it also adds 12 new Sonic games from Game Gear, in addition to playable Knuckles in Sonic CD and playable Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 / & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. If you already own Origins on any platform, you can upgrade with the Origins Plus Expansion Pack for just an additional $9.99.

If you buy the physical edition, retailing for $39.99, you will also receive a 20-page art book and a reversible coversheet with brand new art that has never been seen. Obviously, those things are not included if you buy it digitally, but it still retails for $39.99 in that case.

The 12 emulated Game Gear games (not all of which had been released in the West on Game Gear) included in Sonic Origins Plus are as follows: Tails’ Skypatrol, Tails Adventures, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Triple Trouble, Sonic Spinball, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Sonic Blast, Sonic Drift, Sonic Drift 2, Sonic Labyrinth, and Sonic Chaos. I played some of these as a kid, and it’s really exciting to hear a new generation will get to play them legally in a convenient way.

This whole package is frankly a phenomenal deal, especially in light of the weird, minor price gouging that Sega did with the DLC for the initial release of the game. In any case, look forward to value-packed Sonic Origins Plus upon its physical and digital release date this June.