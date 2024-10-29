PlayStation Plus Subscriber Bulk Bought Discounted Subscriptions To 2048

A PlayStation Plus subscriber has preemptively purchased a subscription that will last until 2048 at a huge discount. Before you think about doing this, this would be for someone with a lot of disposable income.

The user, who goes by On_Reddit_In_Class, announced their decision to purchase a long-term subscription on the r/PlayStationPlus subreddit. The move was made in anticipation of future price increases. That’s a pretty smart way to think about it because we have seen plenty of price increases for PlayStation Plus. However, this is Costco level of buying in bulk to save money.

First, the user had to buy a large number of PlayStation Plus Essential subscriptions, which represent the base tier of the service. After getting enough Essential subscriptions, they upgraded their entire collection to the PlayStation Plus Premium tier. This tier would include the largest number of benefits. The premium upgrade is based on how many years users have had PlayStation Plus and will cap off at $199.99, which is what it cost the user.

The On_Reddit_In_Class said they managed to lower the total cost by using gift cards, but they never said how much the total cost was. With some simple math ($79.99 for a single year of Essential times 24 years), the user could have spent over $2,000 on their Essential subscriptions with the upgrade to premium.

That’s a lot of disposable income for anything, but this user believes the savings are worth it. It’s very unlikely that PS Plus will ever lower its price, and inflation will lower the buying power of a dollar over time. So essentially, this person will have saved a lot of money if PS Plus exists in 2048.

While this decision does save money in the long-term, there’s no guarantee that the PlayStation Plus service will even exist in 2048, when the user will have to renew their subscription. This may also become a “legacy” tier as different subscriptions pop up. If the user keeps the receipts and proof of purchase, there’s no doubt Sony will refund if necessary, so the risk is a lot smaller than we’d think.

