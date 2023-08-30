PlayStation Plus Prices Getting Major Increases in September

Sony has announced plans to increase the prices for its Essential, Extra, and Premium PlayStation Plus tiers.

The company announced the new 12-month subscription price plans in a PlayStation.blog post, confirming that some pretty substantial changes to the previous options are on the way. You can see the updated prices below.

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription

79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription

134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription

159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

If you head over to the PlayStation Store now, you’ll see that a 12-month subscription for PlayStation Plus Essential, the service’s least expensive tier, is available for $59.99. That means, starting in just more than one week, the cheapest 12-month PlayStation Plus offer will cost an additional $20. Those prices get even steeper at the 12-month Extra and Premium tiers, which are currently available for $99.99 and $119.99, respectively. On September 6, they’ll cost $35 more and $40 more each.

Sony says that these increased PlayStation Plus prices will “remain at a discounted rate when compared to purchasing the 1-Month or 3-Month subscriptions over a 12-month period.” No updated prices for the 1-month and 3-month options were given. All new prices for the 12-month options will go live globally on September 6.

“This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service,” Sony said.

Stay tuned for any additional updates on Sony’s PlayStation Plus plans.

