Borderlands Dev Grants Heartfelt Wish of Fan Battling Cancer

Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Software recently released a tweet letting fans know the company honored the request of a fan with Stage-4 Cancer. The developer of the Borderlands series recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and thanked everyone for their help in bringing the company to the fan.

Caleb McAlpine, a 37-year-old fan diagnosed with late-stage terminal cancer, made a Reddit post to say that he may not live long enough to play Borderlands 4. McAlpine, a die-hard Borderlands fan, was given a seven to 12-month life expectancy with the possibility of an additional two years if chemotherapy is successful. He reached out to the Borderlands community on Reddit, asking if there was a way to get in touch with Gearbox to potentially play the game early.

Letting fans play games early is not uncommon for companies. Bethesda did it for Alex Hay and even gave tribute to him in the game. Pitchford responded to the post, stating that he and Caleb were now communicating via email. They are working to find a solution. It’s hard to say that Borderlands 4 is in a state that’s playable, as most games are not in a playable state until late in their Alpha version.

Thanks everyone who reached out to point me to this: https://t.co/g2eisJvH7F



Caleb and I are now chatting via e-mail and we’re going to do whatever we can to make something happen. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) October 24, 2024

Borderlands has a release window of 2025, and since there’s no specific time frame, we can assume the game isn’t in a state where developers are very sure when it will be done. However, they can still let McAlpine know what’s going to come from the game and even give him an inside look.

Details of McAlpine’s specific situation are private, but Pitchford’s willingness to engage with the fan’s request is enough to make anyone feel warm inside. This is exactly what we want to see from developers, and we hope that McAlpine gets positive news soon.

