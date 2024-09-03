Image Credit: Bethesda
Borderlands 3 Boxart
Image via Gearbox Software
Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Published: Sep 3, 2024 07:54 am

Updated: September 3, 2024

If looting and shooting is not going quite according to plan in the hellscape that is Pandora, then you’ll need some help. The four new Vault Hunters don’t seem like they have enough resources or money, so reaching out for Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes is the next logical step.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes List

Active Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

  • SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden keys and 10 Diamond keys (New)
  • ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys, Skeleton keys, and 1 Diamond Key (New)
  • CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
  • 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
  • 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for Golden keys
  • ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for Golden keys
  • 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for Golden keys
  • HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for Golden keys
  • ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for Golden keys
  • KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW: Use for 1 Diamond key
  • 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H: Use for 5 Diamond keys
  • 5HWT3-ZCH6Z-KXWRZ-6JTBT-TH5KC: Use for 3 Golden keys
  • 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z: Use for 3 Golden keys
  • ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H: Use for 3 Golden keys
  • HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR: Use for 1 Golden key
  • ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36: Use for 1 Golden key
  • Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6: Use for 1 Golden key
  • ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5: Use for 1 Golden key
  • KH5J3-9BSSS-K6WF9-RT3BB-FTBCJ: Use for Painfreeze Weapon Trinket, Popsychle Player Skin, and the Field Trip ECHO skin
  • WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Use for Ratch Rider Head
  • K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX: Use for Skagwave Head
  • CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB: Use for Saurian Synth Head
  • KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6: Use for Arachnoir Head
  • CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3: Use for Daemon Head
  • CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH: Use for Grey Matter Head
  • KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ: Use for Null Value Head
  • CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963: Use for Guardian Head
  • KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS: Use for Super Mecha Head and Ball and Chain Trinket
  • WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK: Use for Pilot Punk Head and Finger on Ring Trinket
  • KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC: Use for Antihero Head and Saurian Skull Trinket
  • KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ: Use for Shrine Saint Head and Loaded Crystal Trinket

Expired Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

  • K9C3J-3TFBF-K9JFC-Z33T3-9HJH9
  • JJ6T3-9CSRB-RKJ5W-JBJJJ-WRXRC
  • 5H533-9XT3T-FXWFZ-RJTTB-6FXKJ
  • WHKTJ-WF5SC-F6RBC-HJB33-3R5HB
  • 59KTJ-JFWS5-FXXT5-ZTTJT-3H3H6
  • 59WBB-FSWR9-KFC69-R3B3B-3FKST
  • Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
  • Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
  • 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
  • HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
  • 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX
  • ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
  • HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK
  • CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
  • SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
  • H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
  • H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
  • 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
  • SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
  • SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

How to Redeem Codes in Borderlands 3

Follow our guide below to learn how to redeem shift codes in Borderlands 3:

Borderlands How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Visit the Gearbox Shift website.
  2. Sign in to your Shift account.
  3. Connect your gaming platform account (e.g., Steam, Epic Games, PSN, etc.) to your Shift account if needed.
  4. Press the Rewards tab on the left side of the screen.
  5. Enter a code in the Code Redemption text box.
  6. Hit the CHECK button and find your freebies in-game.

If you want more information on everything Borderlands 3 related, check out the Borderlands 3 Wiki page. By exploring this resource, you can find all kinds of information about different weapons, Vault Hunters, vehicles, and other important details from this installment in the series.

If you’re interested in more rewards for similar shooter games, check out our lists of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes and PUBG Mobile codes for all the latest freebies in these popular games.

