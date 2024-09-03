Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024 Found new codes!

If looting and shooting is not going quite according to plan in the hellscape that is Pandora, then you’ll need some help. The four new Vault Hunters don’t seem like they have enough resources or money, so reaching out for Borderlands 3 SHiFT codes is the next logical step.

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes List

Active Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6 : Use for 50 Golden keys and 10 Diamond keys (New)

: Use for 50 Golden keys and 10 Diamond keys ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK : Use for Golden keys, Skeleton keys, and 1 Diamond Key (New)

: Use for Golden keys, Skeleton keys, and 1 Diamond Key CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW : Use for 1 Diamond key

: Use for 1 Diamond key 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H : Use for 5 Diamond keys

: Use for 5 Diamond keys 5HWT3-ZCH6Z-KXWRZ-6JTBT-TH5KC : Use for 3 Golden keys

: Use for 3 Golden keys 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z : Use for 3 Golden keys

: Use for 3 Golden keys ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H : Use for 3 Golden keys

: Use for 3 Golden keys HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR : Use for 1 Golden key

: Use for 1 Golden key ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 : Use for 1 Golden key

: Use for 1 Golden key Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6 : Use for 1 Golden key

: Use for 1 Golden key ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 : Use for 1 Golden key

: Use for 1 Golden key KH5J3-9BSSS-K6WF9-RT3BB-FTBCJ : Use for Painfreeze Weapon Trinket, Popsychle Player Skin, and the Field Trip ECHO skin

: Use for Painfreeze Weapon Trinket, Popsychle Player Skin, and the Field Trip ECHO skin WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T : Use for Ratch Rider Head

: Use for Ratch Rider Head K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX : Use for Skagwave Head

: Use for Skagwave Head CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB : Use for Saurian Synth Head

: Use for Saurian Synth Head KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6 : Use for Arachnoir Head

: Use for Arachnoir Head CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3 : Use for Daemon Head

: Use for Daemon Head CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH : Use for Grey Matter Head

: Use for Grey Matter Head KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ : Use for Null Value Head

: Use for Null Value Head CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963 : Use for Guardian Head

: Use for Guardian Head KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS : Use for Super Mecha Head and Ball and Chain Trinket

: Use for Super Mecha Head and Ball and Chain Trinket WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK : Use for Pilot Punk Head and Finger on Ring Trinket

: Use for Pilot Punk Head and Finger on Ring Trinket KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC : Use for Antihero Head and Saurian Skull Trinket

: Use for Antihero Head and Saurian Skull Trinket KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ: Use for Shrine Saint Head and Loaded Crystal Trinket

Expired Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

K9C3J-3TFBF-K9JFC-Z33T3-9HJH9

JJ6T3-9CSRB-RKJ5W-JBJJJ-WRXRC

5H533-9XT3T-FXWFZ-RJTTB-6FXKJ

WHKTJ-WF5SC-F6RBC-HJB33-3R5HB

59KTJ-JFWS5-FXXT5-ZTTJT-3H3H6

59WBB-FSWR9-KFC69-R3B3B-3FKST

Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5

9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ

HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3

59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX

ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB

HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK

CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X

SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5

H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S

H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H

96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ

SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK

SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

How to Redeem Codes in Borderlands 3

Follow our guide below to learn how to redeem shift codes in Borderlands 3:

Image by The Escapist

Visit the Gearbox Shift website. Sign in to your Shift account. Connect your gaming platform account (e.g., Steam, Epic Games, PSN, etc.) to your Shift account if needed. Press the Rewards tab on the left side of the screen. Enter a code in the Code Redemption text box. Hit the CHECK button and find your freebies in-game.

Borderlands 3 Wiki Link

If you want more information on everything Borderlands 3 related, check out the Borderlands 3 Wiki page. By exploring this resource, you can find all kinds of information about different weapons, Vault Hunters, vehicles, and other important details from this installment in the series.

If you’re interested in more rewards for similar shooter games, check out our lists of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes and PUBG Mobile codes for all the latest freebies in these popular games.

