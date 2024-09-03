Image Credit: Bethesda
Borderlands 2 Boxart
Image via Gearbox Software
Video Games
Codes

Borderlands 2 SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 05:58 am

Updated: September 3, 2024

Searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Playing Borderlands 2 is like going back to that one toxic ex. They don’t look as good as you remember. The story is kinda weird and all over the place, but it just feels so good to shoot and loot. However, it does feel better with Borderlands 2 shift codes.

Borderlands 2 Shift Codes List

Active Borderlands 2 Shift Codes

  • SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden keys (New)
  • ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for Golden keys
  • ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for Golden keys
  • 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for Golden keys
  • HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for Golden keys
  • ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for Golden keys
  • WBKBJ-HFK5Z-BJ639-BTTJT-W33JH: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • W3KBT-XFKWH-JBRJH-JJBTB-T99HC: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • KJ53B-CXW5Z-TT63S-BJT3J-TB99R: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • K3KTJ-3XCKH-3TFBZ-3JTJ3-RXR3B: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • KBKJT-SC5KH-BJ6JS-BTTTJ-TFXW6: Use for 5 Golden keys
  •  5J5TT-55W5Z-TJ6TS-TJT3B-KJ9FX: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • C35TB-TCCCZ-3J6BS-BTBTJ-J6RZS: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • CTW3T-36TWH-TTFTZ-BTJT3-RHRJ3: Use for 5 Golden keys
  • WJ5TB-BJSZJ-TFB6W-JTJJJ-3Z3CB: Use for Krieg Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
  • C35TB-WS6ST-TXBRK-TTTJT-JJH6H: Use for Slavador Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
  • 53KBB-KXXRC-RZ66Z-WFJBB-WSRZ3: Use for Zer0 Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
  • 5B3BJ-XZWFW-T3KRZ-JBJTB-6WST9: Use for Maya Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
  • W353J-RR6RC-X96R9-C63J3-RJTFW: Use for Axton Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
  • WBK3T-BKW6T-TXTRK-JTTBT-C6BS5: Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)
  • W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK:Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)
  • 5BW3B-F96CT-KXJFK-TB3B3-39BWZ: Use for 20 Golden keys (PC only)
  • CJWJJ-HR5Z9-6JT3J-J3TBT-6TJ6K: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • 5BWBT-RX5ZH-FJBJB-JBTJT-CRBWX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • WTCTJ-J9CS9-RJJ33-T3J3B-BT9XH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • CBCJB-K9WHH-63JTJ-B3JJB-HT533: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • C35JB-R9WSH-XBBJT-JJ33B-F3WFB: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • K3WBT-Z95HZ-FTT3J-BTTJB-ZFX63: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • K3CB3-3JF99-RJ3JB-JJ3JJ-BT3RX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • W3KJJ-KJXHZ-6JJBJ-3TT3T-33XBR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • C3CTJ-XJ6HZ-FJTTJ-JBBBJ-3WTJZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • WTKJ3-9JXZ9-6TJJB-33T3J-FRJC6: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • K3WTT-TKRH9-X3BJT-BJTBT-KXTSB: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • KB5BJ-WCRZ9-6J33J-BBJ3T-XK96K: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • KBKJB-S5FSZ-FTTTT-TJJJB-XC95X: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • WB5JJ-KX6HS-XBJBT-TBJJB-XW3S3: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • KJ53B-RRRSZ-F3TJJ-TJTT3-WBHT6:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • W353B-9FXZZ-RBJ3J-BT3B3-JK9KH:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • WTWJ3-TSXZS-FTJB3-3TTJJ-WBCT3: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • CJW3J-KHXZH-63TTJ-T3J33-R5HXK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • CBWJ3-6HRZS-6TJJ3-3BJBT-WH3TZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • KT5T3-HS6HZ-FBJT3-3TJT3-ZC5KH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • WBCJB-B3HHZ-RJJJJ-JJT3B-69XHK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • K3CTT-SF6XT-B6JXK-TBJBT-9KZZJ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • W3CB3-RXRXB-TFBR5-BBT3T-F3KXS: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • K35TJ-6399H-XTBBT-33TJB-ZZ3BX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
  • CJC33-KHBCW-FHF6Z-C6JTB-F9395: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 5TKTB-W3J9R-TK5CX-5XT33-ZBBWW: Use for 20 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • K35T3-JC956-JXXBX-WXJTJ-HKF5J: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 5JWTB-SJHCR-JR6J6-CRT33-F5RKW: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • C3KBB-5CZWF-T6RJ6-5RBBJ-KF6SC: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • K35T3-X5HKR-3F6J6-WXBBJ-5BWTZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • WT5T3-ZW956-TFFBX-56BJJ-T5HK3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KJ53T-BX9WR-B6FB6-K6J3B-JRH9R: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • WJCBJ-KFHKF-JXXJ6-K6BTJ-K9HRR: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • C353B-F69CX-JFR3X-WFJ3J-5RF5F: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • W3W3J-96HWX-TXRTR-5FT3B-35WK5: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 5BWT3-3HZKX-T6X3R-5XB3J-KHTT6: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KJ53T-5S9C6-T6XJR-WRTBT-SSWH5: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 5T5BB-FHZCX-TXRJX-CRTJJ-FX3J3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • K3W3B-3TJRR-TRFBR-CR33J-B6CTH: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 53K3B-RTJRX-T66TX-WX33J-6T99X: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • K3CJB-S3BRX-T6F3X-5FBBB-JH3WR: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 5BK3T-CC3X6-BXRJX-5RBJ3-FRWB3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 53WJ3-6536R-TXFTR-CRBBJ-BKXTZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KB5TT-9WT6F-TXXJF-5X33B-RBTZS: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KT5BJ-36JRR-3R6BX-CRTBB-TZ9T9: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • CBK33-C63XR-B6RT6-CR3T3-H635J: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KBCJ3-FCXWK-XZRXH-WFTBJ-RTXKK: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • 53KT3-KKXCW-FS6RS-56BJ3-KK9WK: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • C3WTT-ZRTXR-BXXJ6-KXTBT-JZFHC: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
  • KTKTT-ZSFWS-R3CHC-9BW33-3JW3H: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • W353B-J3BK9-69X5B-ZBKJJ-55BZS: Use for 20 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • K35T3-JC993-RZTCT-ZTKTJ-HKF5W: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 5JWTB-SJHHJ-RS3K3-HJW33-F5RT9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • C3KBB-5CZZB-X9JK3-9JCBJ-KF6TC: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • K35T3-X5HSJ-6H3K3-ZTCBJ-5BWC5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • WT5T3-ZW993-XHBCT-93CJJ-T5HKR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KJ53T-BX9ZJ-F9BC3-S3K3B-JRH9B: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • WJCBJ-KFHSB-RZTK3-S3CTJ-K9HXF: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • C353B-F69HT-RHJ5T-ZBK3J-5RFB9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • W3W3J-96HZT-XZJWJ-9BW3B-35WFW: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 5BWT3-3HZST-X9T5J-9TC3J-KHT9R: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KJ53T-5S9H3-X9TKJ-ZJWBT-SSWKR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 5T5BB-FHZHT-XZJKT-HJWJJ-FX3X5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • K3W3B-3TJJK-XSBCJ-HJ53J-B6C6R: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 53K3B-RTJJW-X93WT-ZT53J-6T99B: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • K3CJB-S3BJW-X9B5T-9BCBB-JH3ZH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KT5J3-3WTT5-RS3WJ-S3WB3-JFHHW: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 5BK3T-CC3T5-FZJKT-9JCJ3-FRWR5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 53WJ3-6533K-XZBWJ-HJCBJ-BKXXS: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KB5TT-9WT3C-XZTKB-9T53B-RBT5Z: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KT5BJ-36JJK-6S3CT-HJWBB-TZ9FX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • CBK33-C63TK-F9JW3-HJ5T3-H63WT: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • WBWT3-X5BRS-RJWS5-ZJ53B-XBX3F: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • 5JKJ3-W5BX9-6TKZC-ST5BJ-Z53R9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • C3WTT-ZRTTK-FZTK3-STWBT-JZFRC: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
  • KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

Expired Borderlands 2 Shift Codes

  • Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
  • 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
  • HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
  • 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX
  • ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
  • HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK
  • CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
  • SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
  • H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
  • H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
  • 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
  • SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
  • SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

How to Redeem Codes in Borderlands 2

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem shift codes in Borderlands 2:

Borderlands 2 How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Visit the Gearbox Shift website.
  2. Sign in to your Shift account.
  3. Connect your gaming platform account (e.g., Steam, Epic Games, PSN, etc.) to your Shift account.
  4. Press the Rewards tab on the left side of the screen.
  5. Enter a code in the Code Redemption text box.
  6. Hit CHECK and receive your free goodies.

If you want more in-depth information on everything Borderlands 2, check out the Borderlands 2 Wiki page. It contains information about different weapons and characters, as well as trivia about the development of the game.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other similar games, check out our list of XDefiant Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes here on The Escapist.

Author
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.