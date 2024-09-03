Borderlands 2 SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024 Searched for new codes!

Playing Borderlands 2 is like going back to that one toxic ex. They don’t look as good as you remember. The story is kinda weird and all over the place, but it just feels so good to shoot and loot. However, it does feel better with Borderlands 2 shift codes.

Borderlands 2 Shift Codes List

Active Borderlands 2 Shift Codes

SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6 : Use for 50 Golden keys (New)

: Use for 50 Golden keys ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys WBKBJ-HFK5Z-BJ639-BTTJT-W33JH : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys W3KBT-XFKWH-JBRJH-JJBTB-T99HC : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys KJ53B-CXW5Z-TT63S-BJT3J-TB99R : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys K3KTJ-3XCKH-3TFBZ-3JTJ3-RXR3B : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys KBKJT-SC5KH-BJ6JS-BTTTJ-TFXW6 : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys 5J5TT-55W5Z-TJ6TS-TJT3B-KJ9FX : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys C35TB-TCCCZ-3J6BS-BTBTJ-J6RZS : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys CTW3T-36TWH-TTFTZ-BTJT3-RHRJ3 : Use for 5 Golden keys

: Use for 5 Golden keys WJ5TB-BJSZJ-TFB6W-JTJJJ-3Z3CB : Use for Krieg Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys

: Use for Krieg Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys C35TB-WS6ST-TXBRK-TTTJT-JJH6H : Use for Slavador Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys

: Use for Slavador Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys 53KBB-KXXRC-RZ66Z-WFJBB-WSRZ3 : Use for Zer0 Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys

: Use for Zer0 Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys 5B3BJ-XZWFW-T3KRZ-JBJTB-6WST9 : Use for Maya Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys

: Use for Maya Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys W353J-RR6RC-X96R9-C63J3-RJTFW : Use for Axton Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys

: Use for Axton Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys WBK3T-BKW6T-TXTRK-JTTBT-C6BS5 : Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only) W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK :Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)

:Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only) 5BW3B-F96CT-KXJFK-TB3B3-39BWZ : Use for 20 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 20 Golden keys (PC only) CJWJJ-HR5Z9-6JT3J-J3TBT-6TJ6K : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) 5BWBT-RX5ZH-FJBJB-JBTJT-CRBWX : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) WTCTJ-J9CS9-RJJ33-T3J3B-BT9XH : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) CBCJB-K9WHH-63JTJ-B3JJB-HT533 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) C35JB-R9WSH-XBBJT-JJ33B-F3WFB : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) K3WBT-Z95HZ-FTT3J-BTTJB-ZFX63 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) K3CB3-3JF99-RJ3JB-JJ3JJ-BT3RX : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) W3KJJ-KJXHZ-6JJBJ-3TT3T-33XBR : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) C3CTJ-XJ6HZ-FJTTJ-JBBBJ-3WTJZ : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) WTKJ3-9JXZ9-6TJJB-33T3J-FRJC6 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) K3WTT-TKRH9-X3BJT-BJTBT-KXTSB : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) KB5BJ-WCRZ9-6J33J-BBJ3T-XK96K : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) KBKJB-S5FSZ-FTTTT-TJJJB-XC95X : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) WB5JJ-KX6HS-XBJBT-TBJJB-XW3S3 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) KJ53B-RRRSZ-F3TJJ-TJTT3-WBHT6 :Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) W353B-9FXZZ-RBJ3J-BT3B3-JK9KH :Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) WTWJ3-TSXZS-FTJB3-3TTJJ-WBCT3 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) CJW3J-KHXZH-63TTJ-T3J33-R5HXK : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) CBWJ3-6HRZS-6TJJ3-3BJBT-WH3TZ : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) KT5T3-HS6HZ-FBJT3-3TJT3-ZC5KH : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) WBCJB-B3HHZ-RJJJJ-JJT3B-69XHK : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) K3CTT-SF6XT-B6JXK-TBJBT-9KZZJ : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) W3CB3-RXRXB-TFBR5-BBT3T-F3KXS : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) K35TJ-6399H-XTBBT-33TJB-ZZ3BX : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK : Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only) CJC33-KHBCW-FHF6Z-C6JTB-F9395 : Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only) C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53 : Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only) 5TKTB-W3J9R-TK5CX-5XT33-ZBBWW : Use for 20 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 20 Golden keys (XBOX only) K35T3-JC956-JXXBX-WXJTJ-HKF5J : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 5JWTB-SJHCR-JR6J6-CRT33-F5RKW : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) C3KBB-5CZWF-T6RJ6-5RBBJ-KF6SC : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) K35T3-X5HKR-3F6J6-WXBBJ-5BWTZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) WT5T3-ZW956-TFFBX-56BJJ-T5HK3 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KJ53T-BX9WR-B6FB6-K6J3B-JRH9R : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) WJCBJ-KFHKF-JXXJ6-K6BTJ-K9HRR : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) C353B-F69CX-JFR3X-WFJ3J-5RF5F : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) W3W3J-96HWX-TXRTR-5FT3B-35WK5 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 5BWT3-3HZKX-T6X3R-5XB3J-KHTT6 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KJ53T-5S9C6-T6XJR-WRTBT-SSWH5 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 5T5BB-FHZCX-TXRJX-CRTJJ-FX3J3 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) K3W3B-3TJRR-TRFBR-CR33J-B6CTH : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 53K3B-RTJRX-T66TX-WX33J-6T99X : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) K3CJB-S3BRX-T6F3X-5FBBB-JH3WR : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 5BK3T-CC3X6-BXRJX-5RBJ3-FRWB3 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 53WJ3-6536R-TXFTR-CRBBJ-BKXTZ : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KB5TT-9WT6F-TXXJF-5X33B-RBTZS : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KT5BJ-36JRR-3R6BX-CRTBB-TZ9T9 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) CBK33-C63XR-B6RT6-CR3T3-H635J : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KBCJ3-FCXWK-XZRXH-WFTBJ-RTXKK : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) 53KT3-KKXCW-FS6RS-56BJ3-KK9WK : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) C3WTT-ZRTXR-BXXJ6-KXTBT-JZFHC : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53 : Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only) KTKTT-ZSFWS-R3CHC-9BW33-3JW3H : Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF : Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only) W353B-J3BK9-69X5B-ZBKJJ-55BZS : Use for 20 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 20 Golden keys (PlayStation only) K35T3-JC993-RZTCT-ZTKTJ-HKF5W : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 5JWTB-SJHHJ-RS3K3-HJW33-F5RT9 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) C3KBB-5CZZB-X9JK3-9JCBJ-KF6TC : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) K35T3-X5HSJ-6H3K3-ZTCBJ-5BWC5 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) WT5T3-ZW993-XHBCT-93CJJ-T5HKR : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KJ53T-BX9ZJ-F9BC3-S3K3B-JRH9B : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) WJCBJ-KFHSB-RZTK3-S3CTJ-K9HXF : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) C353B-F69HT-RHJ5T-ZBK3J-5RFB9 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) W3W3J-96HZT-XZJWJ-9BW3B-35WFW : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 5BWT3-3HZST-X9T5J-9TC3J-KHT9R : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KJ53T-5S9H3-X9TKJ-ZJWBT-SSWKR : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 5T5BB-FHZHT-XZJKT-HJWJJ-FX3X5 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) K3W3B-3TJJK-XSBCJ-HJ53J-B6C6R : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 53K3B-RTJJW-X93WT-ZT53J-6T99B : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) K3CJB-S3BJW-X9B5T-9BCBB-JH3ZH : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KT5J3-3WTT5-RS3WJ-S3WB3-JFHHW : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 5BK3T-CC3T5-FZJKT-9JCJ3-FRWR5 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 53WJ3-6533K-XZBWJ-HJCBJ-BKXXS : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KB5TT-9WT3C-XZTKB-9T53B-RBT5Z : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KT5BJ-36JJK-6S3CT-HJWBB-TZ9FX : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) CBK33-C63TK-F9JW3-HJ5T3-H63WT : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) WBWT3-X5BRS-RJWS5-ZJ53B-XBX3F : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) 5JKJ3-W5BX9-6TKZC-ST5BJ-Z53R9 : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) C3WTT-ZRTTK-FZTK3-STWBT-JZFRC : Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only) KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)

Expired Borderlands 2 Shift Codes

Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5

9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ

HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3

59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX

ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB

HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK

CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X

SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5

H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S

H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H

96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ

SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK

SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

How to Redeem Codes in Borderlands 2

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem shift codes in Borderlands 2:

Visit the Gearbox Shift website. Sign in to your Shift account. Connect your gaming platform account (e.g., Steam, Epic Games, PSN, etc.) to your Shift account. Press the Rewards tab on the left side of the screen. Enter a code in the Code Redemption text box. Hit CHECK and receive your free goodies.

Borderlands 2 Wiki Link

If you want more in-depth information on everything Borderlands 2, check out the Borderlands 2 Wiki page. It contains information about different weapons and characters, as well as trivia about the development of the game.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other similar games, check out our list of XDefiant Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes here on The Escapist.

