Borderlands 2 SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024
Searched for new codes!
Playing Borderlands 2 is like going back to that one toxic ex. They don’t look as good as you remember. The story is kinda weird and all over the place, but it just feels so good to shoot and loot. However, it does feel better with Borderlands 2 shift codes.
Borderlands 2 Shift Codes List
Active Borderlands 2 Shift Codes
- SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden keys (New)
- ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for Golden keys
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for Golden keys
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for Golden keys
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for Golden keys
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for Golden keys
- WBKBJ-HFK5Z-BJ639-BTTJT-W33JH: Use for 5 Golden keys
- W3KBT-XFKWH-JBRJH-JJBTB-T99HC: Use for 5 Golden keys
- KJ53B-CXW5Z-TT63S-BJT3J-TB99R: Use for 5 Golden keys
- K3KTJ-3XCKH-3TFBZ-3JTJ3-RXR3B: Use for 5 Golden keys
- KBKJT-SC5KH-BJ6JS-BTTTJ-TFXW6: Use for 5 Golden keys
- 5J5TT-55W5Z-TJ6TS-TJT3B-KJ9FX: Use for 5 Golden keys
- C35TB-TCCCZ-3J6BS-BTBTJ-J6RZS: Use for 5 Golden keys
- CTW3T-36TWH-TTFTZ-BTJT3-RHRJ3: Use for 5 Golden keys
- WJ5TB-BJSZJ-TFB6W-JTJJJ-3Z3CB: Use for Krieg Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
- C35TB-WS6ST-TXBRK-TTTJT-JJH6H: Use for Slavador Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
- 53KBB-KXXRC-RZ66Z-WFJBB-WSRZ3: Use for Zer0 Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
- 5B3BJ-XZWFW-T3KRZ-JBJTB-6WST9: Use for Maya Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
- W353J-RR6RC-X96R9-C63J3-RJTFW: Use for Axton Community Day Skin and 5 Golden keys
- WBK3T-BKW6T-TXTRK-JTTBT-C6BS5: Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)
- W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK:Use for 25 Golden keys (PC only)
- 5BW3B-F96CT-KXJFK-TB3B3-39BWZ: Use for 20 Golden keys (PC only)
- CJWJJ-HR5Z9-6JT3J-J3TBT-6TJ6K: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- 5BWBT-RX5ZH-FJBJB-JBTJT-CRBWX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- WTCTJ-J9CS9-RJJ33-T3J3B-BT9XH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- CBCJB-K9WHH-63JTJ-B3JJB-HT533: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- C35JB-R9WSH-XBBJT-JJ33B-F3WFB: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- K3WBT-Z95HZ-FTT3J-BTTJB-ZFX63: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- K3CB3-3JF99-RJ3JB-JJ3JJ-BT3RX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- W3KJJ-KJXHZ-6JJBJ-3TT3T-33XBR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- C3CTJ-XJ6HZ-FJTTJ-JBBBJ-3WTJZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- WTKJ3-9JXZ9-6TJJB-33T3J-FRJC6: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- K3WTT-TKRH9-X3BJT-BJTBT-KXTSB: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- KB5BJ-WCRZ9-6J33J-BBJ3T-XK96K: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- KBKJB-S5FSZ-FTTTT-TJJJB-XC95X: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- WB5JJ-KX6HS-XBJBT-TBJJB-XW3S3: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- KJ53B-RRRSZ-F3TJJ-TJTT3-WBHT6:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- W353B-9FXZZ-RBJ3J-BT3B3-JK9KH:Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- WTWJ3-TSXZS-FTJB3-3TTJJ-WBCT3: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- CJW3J-KHXZH-63TTJ-T3J33-R5HXK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- CBWJ3-6HRZS-6TJJ3-3BJBT-WH3TZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- KT5T3-HS6HZ-FBJT3-3TJT3-ZC5KH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- WBCJB-B3HHZ-RJJJJ-JJT3B-69XHK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- K3CTT-SF6XT-B6JXK-TBJBT-9KZZJ: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- W3CB3-RXRXB-TFBR5-BBT3T-F3KXS: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- K35TJ-6399H-XTBBT-33TJB-ZZ3BX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- W3KJB-H9CBW-XRBRW-JTBTJ-9JRXK: Use for 5 Golden keys (PC only)
- CJC33-KHBCW-FHF6Z-C6JTB-F9395: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53: Use for 25 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 5TKTB-W3J9R-TK5CX-5XT33-ZBBWW: Use for 20 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- K35T3-JC956-JXXBX-WXJTJ-HKF5J: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 5JWTB-SJHCR-JR6J6-CRT33-F5RKW: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- C3KBB-5CZWF-T6RJ6-5RBBJ-KF6SC: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- K35T3-X5HKR-3F6J6-WXBBJ-5BWTZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- WT5T3-ZW956-TFFBX-56BJJ-T5HK3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KJ53T-BX9WR-B6FB6-K6J3B-JRH9R: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- WJCBJ-KFHKF-JXXJ6-K6BTJ-K9HRR: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- C353B-F69CX-JFR3X-WFJ3J-5RF5F: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- W3W3J-96HWX-TXRTR-5FT3B-35WK5: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 5BWT3-3HZKX-T6X3R-5XB3J-KHTT6: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KJ53T-5S9C6-T6XJR-WRTBT-SSWH5: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 5T5BB-FHZCX-TXRJX-CRTJJ-FX3J3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- K3W3B-3TJRR-TRFBR-CR33J-B6CTH: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 53K3B-RTJRX-T66TX-WX33J-6T99X: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- K3CJB-S3BRX-T6F3X-5FBBB-JH3WR: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 5BK3T-CC3X6-BXRJX-5RBJ3-FRWB3: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 53WJ3-6536R-TXFTR-CRBBJ-BKXTZ: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KB5TT-9WT6F-TXXJF-5X33B-RBTZS: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KT5BJ-36JRR-3R6BX-CRTBB-TZ9T9: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- CBK33-C63XR-B6RT6-CR3T3-H635J: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KBCJ3-FCXWK-XZRXH-WFTBJ-RTXKK: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- 53KT3-KKXCW-FS6RS-56BJ3-KK9WK: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- C3WTT-ZRTXR-BXXJ6-KXTBT-JZFHC: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- C35J3-5XSSK-SH6RH-K63TB-39S53: Use for 5 Golden keys (XBOX only)
- KTKTT-ZSFWS-R3CHC-9BW33-3JW3H: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF: Use for 25 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- W353B-J3BK9-69X5B-ZBKJJ-55BZS: Use for 20 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- K35T3-JC993-RZTCT-ZTKTJ-HKF5W: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 5JWTB-SJHHJ-RS3K3-HJW33-F5RT9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- C3KBB-5CZZB-X9JK3-9JCBJ-KF6TC: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- K35T3-X5HSJ-6H3K3-ZTCBJ-5BWC5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- WT5T3-ZW993-XHBCT-93CJJ-T5HKR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KJ53T-BX9ZJ-F9BC3-S3K3B-JRH9B: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- WJCBJ-KFHSB-RZTK3-S3CTJ-K9HXF: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- C353B-F69HT-RHJ5T-ZBK3J-5RFB9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- W3W3J-96HZT-XZJWJ-9BW3B-35WFW: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 5BWT3-3HZST-X9T5J-9TC3J-KHT9R: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KJ53T-5S9H3-X9TKJ-ZJWBT-SSWKR: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 5T5BB-FHZHT-XZJKT-HJWJJ-FX3X5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- K3W3B-3TJJK-XSBCJ-HJ53J-B6C6R: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 53K3B-RTJJW-X93WT-ZT53J-6T99B: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- K3CJB-S3BJW-X9B5T-9BCBB-JH3ZH: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KT5J3-3WTT5-RS3WJ-S3WB3-JFHHW: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 5BK3T-CC3T5-FZJKT-9JCJ3-FRWR5: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 53WJ3-6533K-XZBWJ-HJCBJ-BKXXS: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KB5TT-9WT3C-XZTKB-9T53B-RBT5Z: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KT5BJ-36JJK-6S3CT-HJWBB-TZ9FX: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- CBK33-C63TK-F9JW3-HJ5T3-H63WT: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- WBWT3-X5BRS-RJWS5-ZJ53B-XBX3F: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- 5JKJ3-W5BX9-6TKZC-ST5BJ-Z53R9: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- C3WTT-ZRTTK-FZTK3-STWBT-JZFRC: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
- KBW3J-ZF5JT-JC59K-93KJT-3ZTKF: Use for 5 Golden keys (PlayStation only)
Expired Borderlands 2 Shift Codes
- Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
- 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
- HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
- 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX
- ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
- HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK
- CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
- SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
- H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
- H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
- 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
- SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
- SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW
Related: Call of Duty Mobile Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Borderlands 2
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem shift codes in Borderlands 2:
- Visit the Gearbox Shift website.
- Sign in to your Shift account.
- Connect your gaming platform account (e.g., Steam, Epic Games, PSN, etc.) to your Shift account.
- Press the Rewards tab on the left side of the screen.
- Enter a code in the Code Redemption text box.
- Hit CHECK and receive your free goodies.
Borderlands 2 Wiki Link
If you want more in-depth information on everything Borderlands 2, check out the Borderlands 2 Wiki page. It contains information about different weapons and characters, as well as trivia about the development of the game.
If you’re interested in more rewards for other similar games, check out our list of XDefiant Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes here on The Escapist.
Published: Sep 3, 2024 05:58 am