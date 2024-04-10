Category:
Codes
Video Games

Call of Duty Mobile Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 08:27 am
Promo image for Call of Duty Mobile.
Image via Activision

Get the highest kill score and become the best in Call of Duty Mobile. Play in multiplayer mode to practice your shooting, and then step into the Battle Royale arena, where the real challenge is. Use Call of Duty Mobile code to get free skins and other goodies!

Recommended Videos

All Call of Duty Mobile Codes List

Active Call of Duty Mobile Codes

  • BNX33C6FLWCPCBP: Use for a Clutch Operator Skin 

Expired Call of Duty Mobile Codes

  • CJRCZBZV8G
  • CKKLZBZGCF
  • CJLLZBZ6QC
  • CJLKZBZ6UF
  • CLARZBZ7UE
  • CJQRZBZMH9
  • CJRDZBZXMC
  • CJQRZBZMH9
  • CJRBZBZWTG
  • CLAVZBZEFH
  • CHUFZBZW5J
  • CHNBZBZSS5
  • CIDIZBZ6VS
  • CIDGZBZWHP
  • CGFKZBZ5GK
  • CIDHZBZAUE
  • CHUIZBZGR6
  • CIVOZBZX96
  • CGCDZBZCDM
  • CIVPZBZHBV

Related: Mech Arena Promo Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Call of Duty Mobile

To properly redeem codes in Call of Duty Mobile, use our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Call of Duty Mobile.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Call of Duty Mobile on your device.
  2. Tap your avatar icon and go into the Basic tab.
  3. Copy your UID number and go to the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center website.
  4. Paste your UID number into the first text field.
  5. Enter the code you want to use into the Redeem Code field.
  6. Solve the captcha for verification.
  7. Click Submit to claim the rewards!

If you want to grab more amazing freebies, you can check out our Solo Leveling Arise Codes and Goddess of Victory Nikke Codes articles to get more codes!

Post Tag:
Call of Duty Mobile
codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article RPG Simulator Codes
RPG Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
A Heroines Perspective
A Heroines Perspective
Codes
Codes
RPG Simulator Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Asura Codes (April 2024)
Asura gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Asura Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Hunter X Anomaly promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article RPG Simulator Codes
RPG Simulator promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
A Heroines Perspective
A Heroines Perspective
Codes
Codes
RPG Simulator Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Asura Codes (April 2024)
Asura gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Asura Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Hunter X Anomaly promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hunter X Anomaly Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 10, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.