XDefiant Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 20, 2024

If you’ve been a fan of FPS titles, this thrilling free-to-play arena shooter will fit like a glove. You can choose your weapon from a range of heavy-hitting rifles that can do a lot of damage and hop in guns a-blazin’! For even more fun, use XDefiant codes for freebies.

All XDefiant Codes List

Active XDefiant Codes

There are currently no active XDefiant codes.

Expired XDefiant Codes

There are no expired XDefiant codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in XDefiant

To redeem codes in XDefiant easily and quickly, use our straightforward tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch XDefiant on your preferred device. Go to the Store tab at the top of the screen. Press the Redeem Code button. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the text box. Hit Redeem to enjoy your freebies.

