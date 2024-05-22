XDefiant Gameplay Screenshot
XDefiant Codes (May 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: May 22, 2024 08:22 am

Updated May 20, 2024

Looked for more codes!

If you’ve been a fan of FPS titles, this thrilling free-to-play arena shooter will fit like a glove. You can choose your weapon from a range of heavy-hitting rifles that can do a lot of damage and hop in guns a-blazin’! For even more fun, use XDefiant codes for freebies.

All XDefiant Codes List

Active XDefiant Codes

  • There are currently no active XDefiant codes.

Expired XDefiant Codes

  • There are no expired XDefiant codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in XDefiant

To redeem codes in XDefiant easily and quickly, use our straightforward tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in XDefiant
  1. Launch XDefiant on your preferred device.
  2. Go to the Store tab at the top of the screen.
  3. Press the Redeem Code button.
  4. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to enjoy your freebies.

Author
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.