Arena Breakout Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 18, 2024 Added the latest codes!

If you love mobile games and the shoot & loot genre, you’re going to enjoy Arena Breakout. One of my favorite aspects of the game is the extensive and exciting arsenal. Arena Breakout codes were a perfect way to expand my collection for free, so I can’t recommend them enough.

All Arena Breakout Codes List

Arena Breakout Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Arena Breakout codes.

Arena Breakout Codes (Expired)

922ARMORCHECK

ABGL2023

825ARMORCHECK

728GOLDCHECK

AB0714

728GOLDCHECK

EVI6e2ef0d5

SNI70b0e5d4

SVI651a36e3

BHI7d48719b

VVI44604f17

How to Redeem Codes in Arena Breakout

To redeem Arena Breakout codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Arena Breakout on your device. Play the tutorial and unlock the Events tab. Click on the star icon on the right side of the screen. Go to the Code Redemption tab. Enter a code into the text box. Tap Submit to claim your rewards.

