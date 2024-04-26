Skibidi Toilet Bloackade Battlefront Official Artwork
Image via『Loading Studio??』
ST Blockade Battlefront Codes (April 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 07:37 am

Updated: April 26, 2024

Looked for new codes!

With incredible custom animations, large-scale fights, and the threat of the Skibidi infection spreading, this is a wave tower defense game like no other. If you want to get the Titan skins as soon as possible, we bring you Skibidi Toilet: Blockade Battlefront codes.

All ST Blockade Battlefront List

ST Blockade Battlefront Codes (Active)

  • UTSM: Use for 200 Cens
  • 18kLikesW: Use for 200 Cens
  • Digi: Use for 100 Cens
  • StoryBugFixingGrrr: Use for 100 Cens

ST Blockade Battlefront Codes (Expired)

  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • 3KLikeTHX
  • 1Mvisit
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
  • ThxFor2kLikeN5kFav
  • ToiletTimeStop

How to Redeem Codes in ST Blockade Battlefront

To redeem Skibidi Toilet: Blockade Battlefront codes, follow our easy guide below:

Skibidi Toilet Blockade Battlefront how to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open ST: Blockade Battlefront in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Enter a code in the dedicated text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more similar Roblox games with freebies, check out our Titan Wars Tower Defense Codes and Ultra Toilet Fight Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.