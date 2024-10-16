Ninjitsu Master of Elements Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 16, 2024 We found fresh codes!

Recommended Videos

Oh, we waited for so long, and now it’s finally here. Ninjitsu: Master of Elements will test your combat skills to the max, but at the same time, it will challenge you to unleash your adventurous spirit like never before. Customize your ninja and start completing quests right away!

Sometimes, you’ll have to grind a lot to get rewards. To avoid all that work, use Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes. They will provide you with extra chests, stones, and shards so you can improve your essential abilities more quickly. If you’re eager to put your combat skills to the test in another game that offers a bunch of goodies, head over to our Rogue Ninja codes article.

All Ninjitsu Codes List

Ninjitsu Codes (Working)

chest : Use for an Epic Chest (New)

: Use for an Epic Chest weapon upgrade : Use for x100 Lvl. 1 Elemental Shards and x100 Lvl. 2 Elemental Shards (New)

: Use for x100 Lvl. 1 Elemental Shards and x100 Lvl. 2 Elemental Shards Ninjitsu : Use for x2 Refund Stats (New)

: Use for x2 Refund Stats talent : Use for x2 Refund Stats (New)

: Use for x2 Refund Stats talent fix : Use for x2 Refund Stats (New)

: Use for x2 Refund Stats locking stone: Use for x10 Locking Stones (New)

Ninjitsu Codes (Expired)

There are no expired Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes right now.

Related: The Time of Ninja Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ninjitsu

Redeeming Ninjitsu Master of Elements codes does not have to be difficult thanks to our simple guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Ninjitsu: Master of Elements in Roblox. Click the options button in the upper-left corner. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the code textbox. Hit the REDEEM button and grab your freebies.

Ninjitsu Trello Link

For all of you who want to learn more about the game and find useful information about NPCs, scrolls, weapons, accessories, races, bosses, and much more, we’ve got you covered. Visit the official Ninjutsu: Master of Elements Trello board. Check it out whenever you need help with specific clashes and quests since it’s free to use.

Why Are My Ninjitsu Codes Not Working?

If you have trouble redeeming Ninjitsu: Master of Elements codes, pay attention to these two things:

Typos : Always double-check your spelling before submitting the code. To avoid spelling mistakes, try copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game.

: Always double-check your spelling before submitting the code. To avoid spelling mistakes, try copying the code from our list and pasting it straight into the game. Expiration date: If you get a message that says Code does not exist, that usually means you’re too late and the code has become inactive.

What Is Ninjitsu?

Ninjitsu: Master of Elements is a Roblox RPG title inspired by the legendary television series Ninjago. Dive into the unique journey filled with challenging quests. Obtain various weapons, learn how to use them, and take part in memorable fights against powerful bosses. Improve your hero with various resources whenever you can, and check this guide for the latest codes.

Looking for codes in other popular Roblox fighting titles? If so, check out our articles on Ninja Legends codes and Kaizen codes, and grab all the free rewards before the codes expire!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy