The Time of Ninja Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 12, 2024 07:07 am

Updated: August 12, 2024

Added new codes!

Don’t get too big for your boots, young ninja. You aren’t even ready for substitution jutsus, let alone Flying Raijin and especially Mangekyo Sharinigan. If you want to be able to handle and learn such advanced techniques, you’ll need The Time of Ninja codes.

The Time of Ninja Codes List

Active The Time of Ninja Codes

  • deladinhoproscrias: Use for Spins
  • fixtraining: Use for Spins

Expired The Time of Ninja Codes

  • thanks2k
  • sorrymobile
  • lepolepo
  • ainwpapai
  • khirow
  • THANKS70KVISITS
  • FLAWLESSBirthday
  • FIXANDNEWS
  • SORRYFORNEWBUGS

How to Redeem Codes in The Time of Ninja Codes 

Redeeming The Time of Ninja codes is a piece of cake if you follow the guide below:

  • The Time of Ninja Main Menu
    Image by The Escapist
  • The Time of ninja Code Menu
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Open The Time of Ninja on Roblox.
  2. Press the Menu button in the top-left part of the screen.
  3. Press the ExtraMenu button.
  4. Click the bird icon.
  5. Enter a code in the text box on the left side of the screen.
  6. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

If you want more info on clans, items, and elements in this game, check out the official The Time of Ninja Wiki page. The game is still under development, and if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest info and patches, make sure to check out this valuable resource.

If you’re interested in more rewards for other anime Roblox games, explore our Rogue Ninja Codes and Ninja Legends Codes articles as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
