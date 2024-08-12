The Time of Ninja Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 12, 2024 Added new codes!

Don’t get too big for your boots, young ninja. You aren’t even ready for substitution jutsus, let alone Flying Raijin and especially Mangekyo Sharinigan. If you want to be able to handle and learn such advanced techniques, you’ll need The Time of Ninja codes.

The Time of Ninja Codes List

Active The Time of Ninja Codes

deladinhoproscrias : Use for Spins

: Use for Spins fixtraining: Use for Spins

Expired The Time of Ninja Codes

thanks2k

sorrymobile

lepolepo

ainwpapai

khirow

THANKS70KVISITS

FLAWLESSBirthday

FIXANDNEWS

SORRYFORNEWBUGS

How to Redeem Codes in The Time of Ninja Codes

Redeeming The Time of Ninja codes is a piece of cake if you follow the guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Open The Time of Ninja on Roblox. Press the Menu button in the top-left part of the screen. Press the ExtraMenu button. Click the bird icon. Enter a code in the text box on the left side of the screen. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

The Time of Ninja Wiki Link

If you want more info on clans, items, and elements in this game, check out the official The Time of Ninja Wiki page. The game is still under development, and if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest info and patches, make sure to check out this valuable resource.

