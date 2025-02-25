Dragon Training Codes (February 2025)

Updated February 25, 2025 We added new codes!

Dragon Training is How to Train Your Dragon but in Roblox. You get to be a dragon rider who trains your dragon to become the fastest-flying creature in existence. Soon, you’ll be faster than light and reach the top of the leaderboard.

If you don’t want to wait, then use Dragon Training codes to get potions and other boosts. Everyone wants free spins, so get them with the codes below. If you’re looking for a real adventure, then grab Dragon Adventures Codes and venture into another draconic world.

All Dragon Training Codes List

Active Dragon Training Codes

1MVISITS : Use for a Luck Potion (New)

: Use for a Luck Potion DRAGONS : Use for x3 Spins

: Use for x3 Spins RELEASE: Use for x25 Wins

Expired Dragon Training Codes

There are currently no expired Dragon Training codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Training Codes

You have to do the following steps to redeem Dragon Training codes:

Run Dragon Training in Roblox. Approach the Codes area in the lobby. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Claim button to get goodies.

How to Get More Dragon Training Codes

You can discover more Dragon Training codes on the Gamefast Discord and Nova Play Roblox group. We also offer our list to you as an additional source that you can bookmark and check from time to time because we add all the latest codes whenever they drop.

Why Are My Dragon Training Codes Not Working?

Don’t expect to get goodies if you mistype Dragon Training codes. It would be best to copy/paste codes to avoid typos altogether. If typos aren’t the problem, then the issue is related to codes expiring. Contact us as soon as you find an expired code, and we’ll look into it.

What is Dragon Training?

In Dragon Training, you train your dragon on a treadmill to gain speed and race other dragon riders to gather wins. You can use the wins to hatch pets, and you’ll also need them to unlock new worlds. The more you train, the more formidable trainers you can face to gather more wins.

