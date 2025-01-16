Car Training Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 16, 2025 Added new codes!

Someone misunderstood the “muscle car” assignment, and now we have a game where you can send your car to the treadmill. Welcome to Car Training, a Roblox experience that makes as much sense as any other clicker. Strap your seatbelt on and feed your vehicle some calories.

BMWs aren’t huge fans of protein shakes, making Win Potions more suitable for a young automobile’s diet. Since this regimen is rather pricey, redeem the Car Training codes to get boosts for free. Exercising takes a lot of time, even when you have four wheels, so use all means possible to speed up the process. For more rewards in another thrilling clicker, check out the Horse Race Codes.

All Car Training Codes List

Working Car Training Codes

fixes2 : Use for 4 Luck Potions (New)

: Use for 4 Luck Potions fixes : Use for 2 Luck Potions (New)

: Use for 2 Luck Potions update3 : Use for 2 Luck Potions and 2 Win Potions

: Use for 2 Luck Potions and 2 Win Potions 5mvisits : Use for 2 Win Potions

: Use for 2 Win Potions squid : Use for 2 Energy Potions

: Use for 2 Energy Potions 400kfavorites : Use for 2 Luck Potions

: Use for 2 Luck Potions 10klikeswow : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion 1mvisits : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion update2 : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion update1 : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion newyears2025 : Use for 2 Luck Potions and 2 Win Potions

: Use for 2 Luck Potions and 2 Win Potions Release: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 1 Energy Potion, and 1 Win Potion

Expired Car Training Codes

500likeswowie!

How to Redeem Codes in Car Training

To redeem codes for Car Training, follow the instructions below:

Launch Car Training on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Car Training Codes?

If you enjoy doing your research, you should check out the official socials, such as Sigmini Studio Discord, Sigmini Studio Roblox group, and the developer’s X account (@SigminiStudio). However, if you’re more interested in getting the Car Training codes as quickly as possible, consider bookmarking this list instead. We’ll add all upcoming rewards here as soon as they drop.

Why Are My Car Training Codes Not Working?

The error message you receieve will tell you what went wrong with a Car Training code. When you encounter the Code Invalid pop-up, it’s a sign that a typo has slipped in. Try again and pay attention to enter everything as it appears on the list, with correct capitalization and interpunction signs included. The Code Expired error means that the developer has removed an older code, making it no longer redeemable.

What Is Car Training?

Car Training is a Roblox racing clicker game with a twist. Instead of simply upgrading your vehicle’s part, you’ll have to improve its specs by exercise. Training and giving your car rare pets will help you go faster and win races. Use the prize money to purchase potions, eggs, and upgrades to boost your chances of success.

