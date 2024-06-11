Aqua Racer Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 11, 2024 We added the latest codes!

You’ll swim like a sea turtle at first, but the more you train, the faster you’ll get to the finish line. Improve your stroke and amaze your friends as you swim through the course in under two minutes. Of course, it’s helpful to get a boost from Aqua Racer codes.

All Aqua Racer Codes List

Active Aqua Racer Codes

1klikes_3fJ7 : Use for an Epic Golden Potion, Epic Luck Potion, and Epic Win Boost Potion (New)

: Use for an Epic Golden Potion, Epic Luck Potion, and Epic Win Boost Potion 500likes_strf : Use for an Epic Luck Potion and Epic Win Boost Potion

: Use for an Epic Luck Potion and Epic Win Boost Potion NewUpdate: Use for x500 Wins

Expired Aqua Racer Codes show more There are currently no expired Aqua Racer codes. show less

How to Redeem Codes for Aqua Racer

You’ll redeem the latest Aqua Racer codes easily by following our simple tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Aqua Racer in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side to open the redemption box. Type a code into the blue text box. Hit Verify to obtain the reward.

