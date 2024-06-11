Promo image for Aqua Racer.
Codes

Aqua Racer Codes (June 2024)

You’ll swim like a sea turtle at first, but the more you train, the faster you’ll get to the finish line. Improve your stroke and amaze your friends as you swim through the course in under two minutes. Of course, it’s helpful to get a boost from Aqua Racer codes.

All Aqua Racer Codes List

Active Aqua Racer Codes

  • 1klikes_3fJ7: Use for an Epic Golden Potion, Epic Luck Potion, and Epic Win Boost Potion (New)
  • 500likes_strf: Use for an Epic Luck Potion and Epic Win Boost Potion
  • NewUpdate: Use for x500 Wins

Expired Aqua Racer Codes

  • There are currently no expired Aqua Racer codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Aqua Racer

You’ll redeem the latest Aqua Racer codes easily by following our simple tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Aqua Racer.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Aqua Racer in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side to open the redemption box.
  3. Type a code into the blue text box.
  4. Hit Verify to obtain the reward.

