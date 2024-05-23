Animal Race Official Artwork of a chicken racing a cheetah
Animal Race Codes (May 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: May 23, 2024

Updated May 23, 2024

Some might say size doesn’t matter, but in this game, it most certainly does—well, size AND speed. Be the fastest land animal in existence with Animal Race codes and leave the rest in your dust—whether you’re a cute little chicken or a fully grown horse. 

All Animal Race Codes List

Animal Race Codes (Working)

  • Release: Use for 15,000 Wins
  • Update4: Use for 30 mins of 2x Wins and 30 mins of 2x Strength

Animal Race Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Animal Race codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Animal Race

To redeem Animal Race codes, follow our easy guide below:

Animal Race How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Fortress on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Codes text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your freebies.

