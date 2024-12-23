Gym Race Simulator Codes (December 2024)

Updated December 23, 2024 We added new codes!

If you want to test your patience, then you should delve into the Gym Race Simulator. Pick up the weights and start working hard to win first place. This clicker game is no joke because all the Giga Chads play it.

Sigma players use Gym Race Simulator codes, so you should as well. Get some free Gems and other boosts to boost your training, and soon, you’ll be the fastest Robloxian on the server. Drop the weights and hop on a motorcycle, but before doing that, make sure you redeem the Roblox Motorcycle Race Codes first.

All Gym Race Simulator Codes List

Active Gym Race Simulator Codes

100LIKES : Use for a Short Sword and x10 Gems

: Use for a Short Sword and x10 Gems 1KLIKES : Use for x40 Gems and a Rare Clover

: Use for x40 Gems and a Rare Clover WELCOME: Use for a Short Sword and x50 Gems

Expired Gym Race Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Gym Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Gym Race Simulator

The Gym Race Simulator codes do exist, and this is how you can use them:

Run Gym Race Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings. Click the Codes button. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Claim button to receive prizes.

How to Get More Gym Race Simulator Codes

You can look for more Gym Race Simulator codes on the Habit Games Roblox Discord, Habit Games! Roblox group and the X account (@plaincamron). You can also click the little star button and return to our codes list to check it for updates.

Why Are My Gym Race Simulator Codes Not Working?

If the Gym Race Simulator codes aren’t working, then copy them from this list and paste them directly because you might have made typos. Try to avoid manually typing codes altogether so you don’t have to deal with spelling errors. If they still don’t work, then they’re expired. In that case, reach out to us and inform us which codes are outdated.

What is Gym Race Simulator?

Gym Race Simulator is a racing game where you have to train before you can step on the track and race. You can hatch adorable pets to boost you and drink potions, but you’ll only become strong enough if you work hard to achieve enough strength to face the racing bosses and get wins.

