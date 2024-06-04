Bicep Simulator promo art
Codes

Bicep Simulator Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 4, 2024

Updated: June 4, 2024

If you enjoy the satisfaction of building muscle but you’re too lazy to hit the gym, trust me—we’ve all been there. Bicep Simulator is the perfect game for you, then. If you still feel like you’re progressing too slowly, redeem Bicep Simulator codes to get spins and boosts.

All Bicep Simulator Codes List

Bicep Simulator Codes (Working)

  • 15KLIKES: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Strength
  • 2500LIKES: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Wins
  • UPDATE2: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • 1000LIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins
  • 500LIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins

Bicep Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Bicep Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bicep Simulator

To redeem Bicep Simulator codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Bicep Simulator codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Bicep Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter a working code into the Code Here text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards in similar Roblox games, check out our lists of Bodybuilder Simulator codes and Strongman Simulator codes, too.

