Bicep Simulator Codes (June 2024)

If you enjoy the satisfaction of building muscle but you’re too lazy to hit the gym, trust me—we’ve all been there. Bicep Simulator is the perfect game for you, then. If you still feel like you’re progressing too slowly, redeem Bicep Simulator codes to get spins and boosts.

All Bicep Simulator Codes List

Bicep Simulator Codes (Working)

15KLIKES : Use for 10 minutes of x3 Strength

: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Strength 2500LIKES : Use for 10 minutes of x3 Wins

: Use for 10 minutes of x3 Wins UPDATE2 : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins 1000LIKES : Use for 2 Wheel Spins

: Use for 2 Wheel Spins 500LIKES: Use for 2 Wheel Spins

Bicep Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bicep Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bicep Simulator

To redeem Bicep Simulator codes, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Bicep Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a working code into the Code Here text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

