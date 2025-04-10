Black Beacon Codes (April 2025) Claim Free Lost Time Keys and Orelium!

Updated: April 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Save the world from anomalies with Black Beacon codes. Some mysterious beacon triggered a horde of anomalies to attack the planet, and it’s your job, like in most anime games, to stop the invasion and save humanity.

We have All Genshin Impact Codes on this website for yet another gacha experience. You’ll need the supplies to summon heroes and upgrade them to face formidable foes. So, what are you waiting for? Start collecting Primogems.

Follow this article to get updates

All Black Beacon Codes List

Active Black Beacon Codes

Welcome2Babel : Use for x15k Orelium, x5 Spherical Fruits-Small, x2 Proof of Search for Knowleedge-5, and x1 Lost Time Key

: Use for x15k Orelium, x5 Spherical Fruits-Small, x2 Proof of Search for Knowleedge-5, and x1 Lost Time Key SeektheTruth: Use for x1 Fire of Hephae-Small, x3 Spherical Fruits-Small, and x1 Gift Certificate-Medium

Expired Black Beacon Codes

There are currently no expired Black Beacon codes.

Related: All Honkai Star Rail Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Black Beacon

You can redeem Black Beacon codes by completing these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Run Black Beacon on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the hexagon icon in the bottom-left corner. Open the Settings and select the Account tab. Copy the CS code. Press the Redemption Code button. Enter the CS Code and Coupon code into the text fields. Tap Use Coupon to get goodies. Select the server, and you’ll receive goodies in the in-game mail.

How to Get More Black Beacon Codes

You’ll find all the Black Beacon codes right here, so before you click away, you should bookmark our list so that you can come back occasionally to grab the latest freebies. You can also check out the official social media platforms below:

Why Are My Black Beacon Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, you can’t redeem Black Beacon codes that are expired. We advise that you reach out to us when you find inactive codes because that will help us keep our lists up-to-date. However, before you suspect an expired code, make sure your spelling is correct. Copy and paste the codes from this list if you make typos frequently.

What Is Black Beacon?

Black Beacon is a gacha game focusing on storytelling and combat. You can summon various heroes and weapons, building a team that is tasked to destroy anomalies. Complete quests and gather supplies to upgrade your characters so that they can face more significant threats.

We have more codes for gacha titles, such as Zenless Zone Zero Codes and Wuthering Waves Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy