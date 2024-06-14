War Thunder Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 14, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Travel back to the 1940s and establish dominance over land, sea, and air in massive, breathtaking clashes. This game lets you recreate some of the most iconic WW2 battles against thousands of other players, and with War Thunder codes, you can turn the tides of war in a second!

All War Thunder Codes List

Active War Thunder Codes

PO-LI-GON : Use for a Poligon Bonus (New)

: Use for a Poligon Bonus WTBUTCHER: Use for a War Thunder Butcher sticker (New)

Expired War Thunder Codes

Related: World of Tanks Blitz Codes

How to Redeem Codes in War Thunder

You can redeem your War Thunder codes in less than a minute by following these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Visit the Gaijin.net website. Click the Redeem Code button (1) to advance to the next page. Log into your account or choose your account from the account list (2). Enter your code into the activation code text field (3). Click Activate (4) and enjoy your rewards.

If you enjoy similar military-themed games, take a look at our Call of Duty Mobile Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes articles and redeem amazing rewards right away.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy