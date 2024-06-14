War Thunder promo image
War Thunder Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 14, 2024

Updated: June 14, 2024

We added new codes!

Travel back to the 1940s and establish dominance over land, sea, and air in massive, breathtaking clashes. This game lets you recreate some of the most iconic WW2 battles against thousands of other players, and with War Thunder codes, you can turn the tides of war in a second!

All War Thunder Codes List

Active War Thunder Codes

  • PO-LI-GON: Use for a Poligon Bonus (New)
  • WTBUTCHER: Use for a War Thunder Butcher sticker (New)

Expired War Thunder Codes

WARTHUNDER500K
WTDESCOM-BESTWORK
BRAVO

How to Redeem Codes in War Thunder

You can redeem your War Thunder codes in less than a minute by following these steps:

  1. Visit the Gaijin.net website.
  2. Click the Redeem Code button (1) to advance to the next page.
  3. Log into your account or choose your account from the account list (2).
  4. Enter your code into the activation code text field (3).
  5. Click Activate (4) and enjoy your rewards.

