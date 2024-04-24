World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 24, 2024
We found new codes!
Recommended Videos
Destroy all enemy tanks and secure the base to bring your team to victory in World of Tanks Blitz. Upgrade your vehicle of death and buy better models to annihilate players with a few hits. Redeem World of Tanks Blitz codes, and you’ll unlock free Gold, EXP, and other prizes.
All World of Tanks Blitz Codes List
Active World of Tanks Blitz Codes
- PIZZA52LOVERS: Use for Free Rewards (New)
Expired World of Tanks Blitz Codes
- TANKSHIPBLITZ
- DUNEPART2
- wows
- 00DA3BD8
- RM2023X3D7
- RM2023J1B2
- RM2023F1A1
- RM2023D1A1
- BQV5PXNY24
- SANTAGIVESPROGRESS
- SHLOROX
- DN7PNINY24
- SNATCH
- XQ9JSKILL4LTU23
- missouri80
- 9KVIKDDFC1
Related: Call of Duty Mobile Codes
How to Redeem Codes in World of Tanks Blitz
Follow our tutorial below to learn how to redeem World of Tanks Blitz codes quickly:
- Open World of Tanks Blitz on your device.
- Finish the tutorial.
- Press the cogwheel button on the left to go into settings.
- In the general settings tab, tap the Enter Bonus Code option.
- Type the code into the text field.
- Press Activate and get the rewards.
You can take a look at our lists of PUBG Mobile codes and Arena Breakout codes to find more free goodies for these popular titles!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more