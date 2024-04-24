Promo image for World of Tanks Blitz.
Image via Wargaming
Category:
Codes
Video Games

World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 06:21 am

Updated April 24, 2024

We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

Destroy all enemy tanks and secure the base to bring your team to victory in World of Tanks Blitz. Upgrade your vehicle of death and buy better models to annihilate players with a few hits. Redeem World of Tanks Blitz codes, and you’ll unlock free Gold, EXP, and other prizes. 

All World of Tanks Blitz Codes List

Active World of Tanks Blitz Codes

  • PIZZA52LOVERS: Use for Free Rewards (New)

Expired World of Tanks Blitz Codes

  • TANKSHIPBLITZ
  • DUNEPART2
  • wows
  • 00DA3BD8
  • RM2023X3D7
  • RM2023J1B2
  • RM2023F1A1
  • RM2023D1A1
  • BQV5PXNY24
  • SANTAGIVESPROGRESS
  • SHLOROX
  • DN7PNINY24
  • SNATCH
  • XQ9JSKILL4LTU23
  • missouri80
  • 9KVIKDDFC1

Related: Call of Duty Mobile Codes

How to Redeem Codes in World of Tanks Blitz

Follow our tutorial below to learn how to redeem World of Tanks Blitz codes quickly:

How to redeem codes in World of Tanks Blitz.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open World of Tanks Blitz on your device.
  2. Finish the tutorial.
  3. Press the cogwheel button on the left to go into settings.
  4. In the general settings tab, tap the Enter Bonus Code option.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Press Activate and get the rewards.

You can take a look at our lists of PUBG Mobile codes and Arena Breakout codes to find more free goodies for these popular titles!

Post Tag:
codes
World of Tanks Blitz
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Anime RNG Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Ride Codes (April 2024)
The Ride Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
The Ride Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Anime RNG Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article The Ride Codes (April 2024)
The Ride Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
The Ride Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 24, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.