MotoRush Codes (April 2024)

Be the next Valentino Rossi as you ride your motorcycle into the sunset at high speed. Experiment with different types of handling and velocities as you do tricks on all sorts of bikes! However, buying different vehicles is expensive, so you may need MotoRush codes.

Recommended Videos

All MotoRush Codes List

MotoRush Codes (Working)

10KLIKES : Use for $1,500

: Use for $1,500 UPDATE : Use for $1,000

: Use for $1,000 5KLIKES : Use for $1,500

: Use for $1,500 1MVisits: Use for $2,600

MotoRush Codes (Expired)

HALLOWEEN

2000LIKES

GameRelease

100LIKES

3KLIKES

2KLIKES

1000LIKES

Related: The Ride Codes

How to Redeem Codes in MotoRush

To redeem MotoRush codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open MotoRush on Roblox. Click on the gift icon on the right side. Enter the code in the text box. Press Claim and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Driving Empire Codes and Jupiter Florida Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more