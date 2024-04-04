MotoRush Codes (April 2024)

Be the next Valentino Rossi as you ride your motorcycle into the sunset at high speed. Experiment with different types of handling and velocities as you do tricks on all sorts of bikes! However, buying different vehicles is expensive, so you may need MotoRush codes.
All MotoRush Codes List
MotoRush Codes (Working)
- 10KLIKES: Use for $1,500
- UPDATE: Use for $1,000
- 5KLIKES: Use for $1,500
- 1MVisits: Use for $2,600
MotoRush Codes (Expired)
- HALLOWEEN
- 2000LIKES
- GameRelease
- 100LIKES
- 3KLIKES
- 2KLIKES
- 1000LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in MotoRush
To redeem MotoRush codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open MotoRush on Roblox.
- Click on the gift icon on the right side.
- Enter the code in the text box.
- Press Claim and enjoy your free goodies!
