Marvel Contest of Champions Codes (June 2024)

Assemble a team of your favorite superheroes from the Marvel lineup, take on a rogue gallery of powerful villains, and put a stop to their devious schemes for good. Your team of heroes will need help honing their powers, and Marvel Contest of Champions codes can help them out!

All Marvel Contest of Champions Codes List

Marvel Contest of Champions Codes (Working)

IAMSOCIAL: Use for an I’m a Social Being Promo Pack (New)

Marvel Contest of Champions Codes (Expired)

welcometodiscord

JORGEWINS

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

Redeeming Marvel Contest of Champions codes is a unique process, but with our help, you’ll collect rewards in no time:

Visit the Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner’s Market page. Log into your Kabam account. Scroll down to the Promo Codes section (1). Type in your code into the Enter your code text box (2). Click on Apply Code (3) and you’ll claim your rewards.

