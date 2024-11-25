Exiled Roblox Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 25, 2024 We added new codes!

You are exiled and must reach safe havens, or you’ll suffer a terrible fate. Exiled is no joke, as there are hostile creatures that can end you in seconds if you’re not careful. The flames are your salvation, and the darkness is your doom.

You can customize your mask in the shop, located in the lobby, but for that, you need tokens. The quickest way you’ll get those tokens is with Exiled codes. If you want a real scare, then step into a factory filled with killer animatronics. We have the codes in our Roblox Dandy’s World Codes list, so you’ll have a greater chance of survival.

All Exiled Codes List

Active Exiled Codes

BOOST! : Use for a Double Tokens Boost

: Use for a Double Tokens Boost RELEASE: Use for x1.5 Tokens

Expired Exiled Codes

There are currently no expired Exiled codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Exiled

You can redeem Exiled codes quickly by following the steps below:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Exiled in Roblox. Approach the Codes NPC in the lobby. Type a code into the textbox. Hit the Claim button to get goodies.

Exiled Trello Link

You can read additional information on the Exiled Trello. Check out the list of hostile enemies, essential items, and locations. See more info about the game’s development and learn overall about the gameplay, especially if you’re a beginner.

Why Are My Exiled Codes Not Working?

If you’re not getting tokens and boosts, double-check the code for spelling mistakes. It’s easy to make typos, but it’s also easy to avoid them by copying/pasting codes. Another reason why you might not be receiving goodies is because of Exiled codes expiring. It’s sad, but the goodies won’t always last forever, and if you’re one of the few who missed out on getting these freebies, you can reach out to us and inform us which code is inactive.

What is Exiled?

Exiled is a Roblox horror game in which players take roles of exiled prisoners, navigating through darkness where danger lurks. You need to travel to safety, but your wagon might stop midway, so you’ll need to hop off and get oil along with other essential items that will ensure your survival.

