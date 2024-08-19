Official promo image for Consume.
Consume Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 19, 2024

Updated August 19, 2024

We added new codes!

Explore the map by walking in the dark, trying to complete tasks and dreading the unknown. Play this eerie horror experience alone if you dare or call your friends to help you. Consume codes are handy as well if you want to customize your avatar.

All Consume Codes List

Active Consume Codes

  • 1kl1kes: Use for 1k Cultist Coins (New)
  • consumerelease: Use for 1k Cultist Coins
  • 1kplayers: Use for 3k Cultist Coins

Expired Consume Codes

  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Consume

Carefully follow the instructions below to redeem Consume codes properly:

  1. Launch Consume in Roblox.
  2. Press the bird button in the lower-left area of the screen to open the code redemption box.
  3. Type a code into the text area.
  4. Click Redeem to receive your free goodies.

