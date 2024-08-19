Consume Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 19, 2024
We added new codes!
Recommended Videos
Explore the map by walking in the dark, trying to complete tasks and dreading the unknown. Play this eerie horror experience alone if you dare or call your friends to help you. Consume codes are handy as well if you want to customize your avatar.
All Consume Codes List
Active Consume Codes
- 1kl1kes: Use for 1k Cultist Coins (New)
- consumerelease: Use for 1k Cultist Coins
- 1kplayers: Use for 3k Cultist Coins
Expired Consume Codes
- Release
Related: Corridor Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Consume
Carefully follow the instructions below to redeem Consume codes properly:
- Launch Consume in Roblox.
- Press the bird button in the lower-left area of the screen to open the code redemption box.
- Type a code into the text area.
- Click Redeem to receive your free goodies.
We also suggest checking out our Evade Codes and Survive the Killer Codes articles if you want to claim a bunch of other freebies in these popular games!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 19, 2024 06:31 am