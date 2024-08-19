Consume Codes (August 2024)

Updated August 19, 2024 We added new codes!

Explore the map by walking in the dark, trying to complete tasks and dreading the unknown. Play this eerie horror experience alone if you dare or call your friends to help you. Consume codes are handy as well if you want to customize your avatar.

All Consume Codes List

Active Consume Codes

1kl1kes : Use for 1k Cultist Coins (New)

: Use for 1k Cultist Coins consumerelease : Use for 1k Cultist Coins

: Use for 1k Cultist Coins 1kplayers: Use for 3k Cultist Coins

Expired Consume Codes

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Consume

Carefully follow the instructions below to redeem Consume codes properly:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Consume in Roblox. Press the bird button in the lower-left area of the screen to open the code redemption box. Type a code into the text area. Click Redeem to receive your free goodies.

