Video Games
Corridor Codes (July 2024)

Something seems amiss in these corridors, and it’s your job to discover what it is. Check every spot because the anomalies are good at hiding. You also might run into danger, but fear not because you can revive quickly thanks to Corridor codes.

All Corridor Codes List

Active Corridor Codes

  • 100KFAVORITES: Use for a Double Anoms Ticket (New)
  • HOTELUPDATE: Use for 2 Revive Tickets (New)
  • GROUPVERIFIED: Use for 200 Anom Credits (New)
  • SORRYFORDELAY: Use for 300 Anom Credits (New)

Expired Corridor Codes

  • There are currently no expired Corridor codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Corridor

Spotting anomalies can be tricky, but redeeming Corridor codes is easy once you read our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes for Corridor.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Corridor in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes NPC in the lobby.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Press the green checkmark button to get your free goodies.

