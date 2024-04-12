Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)

One of the most Shonen anime out there is undoubtedly Jujutsu Kaisen. And in the Roblox game Jujutsu Chronicle, you can join Tokyo Jujutsu High yourself to grow even more powerful. But will you ever reach the heights of Gojo? Maybe, if you redeem all the Jujutsu Chronicle codes below.

All Jujutsu Chronicle Codes List

Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (Working)

MobileJumpFix : 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 20k Koins ( New )

: 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 20k Koins ( ) OrbSpawnPatch : 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins and 50k Koins

: 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins and 50k Koins PatchUpd06 : 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 35k Koins

: 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 35k Koins WeaponShop : 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 25k Koins

: 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 25k Koins Visits16M: 45 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins and 30k Koins

Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Expired)

Visits15M

CULLINGGAMESFIX

ShutdownApology

CULLINGGAMES

ShutdownApology

CULLINGGAMES

Patchwork1

UPD05

Visits13M

Favs60k

BROTHER

Visits12M

NewYear2024

Christmas2023

NikoBDay

Visits11M

LucBDay

JayBDay12092023

Visits10M

Visits9M

ExploitPatch

Thanksgiving2023

Visits8M

Favs50K

Likes20K

Visits7M

Favs44K

Rework2

Visits6M

Likes16K

Pact400

Likes17K

Favs40K

Likes15K

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

Likes14K

Visits5M

Repay

BoostFix

Visits4M

Khronos

Likes12K

Favs30K

OneYear

Visits3M

Favs20K

Likes9K

Likes8K

Likes7K

RatesUp

AnotherThanks

TwoMillion

Likes4K

Pity3

Pity2

Pity

Rebalance

NewGun2

NewGun

FirstMillion

Update1

BigThanks

InventoryUpdate

Testing

AlphaTester

RipGojo

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Chronicle

Redeeming Jujutsu Chronicles codes is as easy as eating a finger. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox. Select the menu button on the bottom left of the screen. Next, navigate to Player Info and select it. A code box will appear left of your student ID. Insert a working code from the list above. Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards! Enjoy your free Clan and Curse Spins.

If you like to play other popular Roblox games with a bunch of codes, make sure to check our lists of Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for amazing freebies in those popular Roblox experiences!

