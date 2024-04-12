Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (April 2024)

One of the most Shonen anime out there is undoubtedly Jujutsu Kaisen. And in the Roblox game Jujutsu Chronicle, you can join Tokyo Jujutsu High yourself to grow even more powerful. But will you ever reach the heights of Gojo? Maybe, if you redeem all the Jujutsu Chronicle codes below.
All Jujutsu Chronicle Codes List
Jujutsu Chronicle Codes (Working)
- MobileJumpFix: 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 20k Koins (New)
- OrbSpawnPatch: 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins and 50k Koins
- PatchUpd06: 15 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 35k Koins
- WeaponShop: 20 Clan Spins, 30 Curse Spins and 25k Koins
- Visits16M: 45 Clan Spins, 75 Curse Spins and 30k Koins
Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Expired)
- Visits15M
- CULLINGGAMESFIX
- ShutdownApology
- CULLINGGAMES
- ShutdownApology
- CULLINGGAMES
- Patchwork1
- UPD05
- Visits13M
- Favs60k
- BROTHER
- Visits12M
- NewYear2024
- Christmas2023
- NikoBDay
- Visits11M
- LucBDay
- JayBDay12092023
- Visits10M
- Visits9M
- ExploitPatch
- Thanksgiving2023
- Visits8M
- Favs50K
- Likes20K
- Visits7M
- Favs44K
- Rework2
- Visits6M
- Likes16K
- Pact400
- Likes17K
- Favs40K
- Likes15K
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN
- Likes14K
- Visits5M
- Repay
- BoostFix
- Visits4M
- Khronos
- Likes12K
- Favs30K
- OneYear
- Visits3M
- Favs20K
- Likes9K
- Likes8K
- Likes7K
- RatesUp
- AnotherThanks
- TwoMillion
- Likes4K
- Pity3
- Pity2
- Pity
- Rebalance
- NewGun2
- NewGun
- FirstMillion
- Update1
- BigThanks
- InventoryUpdate
- Testing
- AlphaTester
- RipGojo
How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Chronicle
Redeeming Jujutsu Chronicles codes is as easy as eating a finger. Here’s what you need to do:
- Launch Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox.
- Select the menu button on the bottom left of the screen.
- Next, navigate to Player Info and select it.
- A code box will appear left of your student ID. Insert a working code from the list above.
- Hit enter and you’ll get your rewards! Enjoy your free Clan and Curse Spins.
If you like to play other popular Roblox games with a bunch of codes, make sure to check our lists of Anime World Tower Defense codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes for amazing freebies in those popular Roblox experiences!
