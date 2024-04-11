Anime Racing 2 Codes (April 2024)

Run faster than the wind to the finish line with your favorite anime characters backing you up. As the winner, you’ll have the chance to hatch new heroes and visit new worlds. If you feel like you can’t catch up, Anime Racing 2 codes will help you progress faster!

All Anime Racing 2 Codes List

Anime Racing 2 Codes (Working)

Release—Redeem for 200 Emeralds

Anime Racing 2 Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Racing 2 codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Racing 2

Redeeming Anime Racing 2 codes is simple—check our step-by-step guide:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Anime Racing 2 in Roblox. Click on the shopping cart icon in the menu on the left. Scroll all the way down to find the code redemption feature. Click on Redeem to open the codes pop-up box. Use the Code field to input a working code. Click on Ok to grab your freebies!

