Category:
Codes
Video Games

Anime Racing 2 Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 08:00 am
Anime Racing 2 gameplay image.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Run faster than the wind to the finish line with your favorite anime characters backing you up. As the winner, you’ll have the chance to hatch new heroes and visit new worlds. If you feel like you can’t catch up, Anime Racing 2 codes will help you progress faster!

Recommended Videos

All Anime Racing 2 Codes List

Anime Racing 2 Codes (Working)

  • Release—Redeem for 200 Emeralds

Anime Racing 2 Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Anime Racing 2 codes.

Related: Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Racing 2

Redeeming Anime Racing 2 codes is simple—check our step-by-step guide:

Redeeming Anime Racing 2 codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Racing 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click on the shopping cart icon in the menu on the left.
  3. Scroll all the way down to find the code redemption feature.
  4. Click on Redeem to open the codes pop-up box.
  5. Use the Code field to input a working code.
  6. Click on Ok to grab your freebies!

If you’re looking for more wacky racing Roblox titles, check out our articles on Get Fat and Roll Race codes and Race Clicker codes to grab all the free rewards before they’re gone!

Post Tag:
Anime Racing 2
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
CDID Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
CDID Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Anime Islands Official Art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Islands Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 11, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.