Project Bronze Forever Codes (March 2024)

In-game image for Project Bronze Forever.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Capture all Pokémon and become the best trainer in Project Bronze Forever! In this Pokémon-inspired game, you can pick your starter companion and venture into the world to capture more Pokémon and fight trainers. Use Project Bronze Forever codes to get freebies! 

All Project Bronze Forever Codes List

Active Project Bronze Forever Codes

  • There are currently no active Project Bronze Forever codes.

Expired Project Bronze Forever Codes

  • GameIsUpGuys
  • 1MilCode
  • NoUpdateTodaySorry
  • AudioIsBack
  • PurchasesBack
  • Ash
  • NewGen9s
  • Week1
  • 400k
  • DownTime
  • PurchasesAreBack
  • RoadTo400K
  • RoriaLeague
  • IAMCHAMPION
  • PrideMonth
  • GameIsBackThisTime
  • GameBack
  • 1KBoosts
  • BrickBronzeForever
  • BuyingFixed
  • SorryForDownTime
  • Easter2023
  • TanoIsTheBest
  • ThankYouTano
  • SafariZoneUpdate
  • HugeUpdateSoon
  • PVPUPDATE

Related: Project Polaro Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Project Bronze Forever

To redeem codes for Project Bronze Forever, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Project Bronze Forever.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Start Project Bronze Forever.
  2. Defeat the first gym boss.
  3. Click on the Ro-Powers button on the left to access the code redemption box.
  4. Type the code into the empty field.
  5. Press Enter and claim your rewards.

If you want to obtain more valuable prizes in other popular games, you can check out our articles on Pet Catchers codes and Benverse Protector codes as well.

