Project Bronze Forever Codes (March 2024)

Capture all Pokémon and become the best trainer in Project Bronze Forever! In this Pokémon-inspired game, you can pick your starter companion and venture into the world to capture more Pokémon and fight trainers. Use Project Bronze Forever codes to get freebies!
Recommended Videos
All Project Bronze Forever Codes List
Active Project Bronze Forever Codes
- There are currently no active Project Bronze Forever codes.
Expired Project Bronze Forever Codes
- GameIsUpGuys
- 1MilCode
- NoUpdateTodaySorry
- AudioIsBack
- PurchasesBack
- Ash
- NewGen9s
- Week1
- 400k
- DownTime
- PurchasesAreBack
- RoadTo400K
- RoriaLeague
- IAMCHAMPION
- PrideMonth
- GameIsBackThisTime
- GameBack
- 1KBoosts
- BrickBronzeForever
- BuyingFixed
- SorryForDownTime
- Easter2023
- TanoIsTheBest
- ThankYouTano
- SafariZoneUpdate
- HugeUpdateSoon
- PVPUPDATE
Related: Project Polaro Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Project Bronze Forever
To redeem codes for Project Bronze Forever, follow the instructions below:
- Start Project Bronze Forever.
- Defeat the first gym boss.
- Click on the Ro-Powers button on the left to access the code redemption box.
- Type the code into the empty field.
- Press Enter and claim your rewards.
If you want to obtain more valuable prizes in other popular games, you can check out our articles on Pet Catchers codes and Benverse Protector codes as well.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more