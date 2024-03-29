Project Bronze Forever Codes (March 2024)

Capture all Pokémon and become the best trainer in Project Bronze Forever! In this Pokémon-inspired game, you can pick your starter companion and venture into the world to capture more Pokémon and fight trainers. Use Project Bronze Forever codes to get freebies!

All Project Bronze Forever Codes List

Active Project Bronze Forever Codes

There are currently no active Project Bronze Forever codes.

Expired Project Bronze Forever Codes

GameIsUpGuys

1MilCode

NoUpdateTodaySorry

AudioIsBack

PurchasesBack

Ash

NewGen9s

Week1

400k

DownTime

PurchasesAreBack

RoadTo400K

RoriaLeague

IAMCHAMPION

PrideMonth

GameIsBackThisTime

GameBack

1KBoosts

BrickBronzeForever

BuyingFixed

SorryForDownTime

Easter2023

TanoIsTheBest

ThankYouTano

SafariZoneUpdate

HugeUpdateSoon

PVPUPDATE

How to Redeem Codes in Project Bronze Forever

To redeem codes for Project Bronze Forever, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Start Project Bronze Forever. Defeat the first gym boss. Click on the Ro-Powers button on the left to access the code redemption box. Type the code into the empty field. Press Enter and claim your rewards.

