Treasure Hunt Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Andrija Bulatović
Published: Mar 18, 2024 11:31 am
Treasure Hunt Simulator is a Roblox exploration game in which you dig and dig until you find unique chests, increase backpack capacity, collect resources, and sell them to upgrade your inventory. There are also a bunch of Treasure Hunt Simulator codes that bring freebies like Gold and Gems!

All Treasure Hunt Simulator Codes List

Treasure Hunt Simulator Codes (Working)

  • intel: Use for 100 Coins
  • medieval: Use for 1 Crate and 1 Rebirth
  • v2update: Use for 500 Coins
  • 200million: Use for 2 Rebirths and 200 Gems
  • Martian: Use for 1 Rebirth and 300 Gems
  • heart: Use for 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems
  • volcano: Use for 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems
  • dino: Use for 100 Coins
  • Moon: Use for 1 Rebirth and 500 Gems
  • jailcity: Use for 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems
  • Launch: Use for 3,000 Gems
  • Finally: Use for 1 Rebirth and 100 Gems
  • freerubies: Use for 500 Gems
  • Godly: Use for 5 Crates
  • magma: Use for 10 Crates
  • 400klikes: Use for 500 Gems

Treasure Hunt Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Treasure Hunt Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator

Redeeming Treasure Hunt Simulator codes is easy and fast. Follow our detailed instructions below:

  1. Launch Treasure Hunt Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter tab on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) in the Type Code Here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the REDEEM button to claim your rewards.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with many freebies, visit our Emergency Hamburg Codes and UGC Limited Codes articles as well.

