Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 24, 2024
Time to make everyone else buzz off and prove yourself as the ultimate apiculturist! Raise all sorts of bees, from regular ones to blue shocker bees. It might not all be honey and rainbows, but with Bee Swarm Simulator codes, you’ll get that nectar as soon as possible.
All Bee Swarm Simulator Codes List
Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (Active)
- WeekExtension: Use for 5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds
- DarzethDoodads: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 mins of Coconut Field Code Buff
- ThnxCyasToyBox: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, and a Pumpkin Patch Code Buff
- walmarttoys: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock
- Roof: Use for 5 Tickets
- 38217: Use for 5 Tickets
- Cubly: Use for +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, and a Capacity Code
- Marshmallow: Use for 1h Conversion Boost and a Marshmallow Bee
- SecretProfileCode: Use for Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, and an Enzymes Buff
- Sure: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost, 30m Conversion Boost, and 2,500 Honey
- Wax: Use for 5x Tickets and 5,000 Honey
- Buzz: Use for 5,000 Honey
- Nectar: Use for 5,000 Honey
- Bopmaster: Use for 5 Tickets
- Cog: Use for 5 Tickets
- Connoisseur: Use for 5 Tickets
- Crawlers: Use for 5 Tickets
- CarmensAnDiego: Use for free stuff!
- Luther: Use for free stuff!
- Dysentery: Use for free stuff!
- Jumpstart: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost
- Troggles: Use for Dandelion Field Boost
- Banned: Use for Stubborn Bee Jelly and a Buff
- WordFactory: Use for Pine Tree Boost
- Millie: Use for Dandelion Field Boost
- BeesBuzz123: Use for 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, and 3x Jelly Beans
- ClubBean: Use for Magic Bean and 2x Pineapple Patch Boost (Must be in the group)
- ClubConverters: Use for 10x Micro-Converters (Must be in the group)
- GumdropsForScience: Use for 15x Gumdrops
Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (Expired)
- 6irthday
- BeequipTradeReboot
- DemiDecade
- PlushFriday
- Teespring
- 10mMembers
- 1MLikes
- SonyXbox
- 5Years
- WonkyFlop
- FourYearFiesta
- 500mil
- PeppermintReboot
- BFCM2022
- 2Billion
- frozenbugreboot
- 5MFavorites
- Mocito100T
- RedMarket
- MondoOutage
- Discord100k
- RebootFriday
- 3YearParty
- WintersEnd
- BigBag
- RebootXmas
- Buoyant
- BlackFriday
- 5mMembers
- RebootPC
- BillionVisits
- Gumaden10T
- SpaceReboot
- FuzzyFarewell
- BlackBearMythic
- Strawbeary
- PineappleParty
- FuzzyReboot
- Tornado
- Valentine
- ClubCloud
- FestiveFrogs
- JollyJelly
- Leftovers
- Market
- WikiHonor
- WikiAwardClock
- 4MilMembers
How to Redeem Codes in Bee Swarm Simulator
To redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox.
- Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-left section of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box.
- Hit Redeem and enjoy your apiculture!
