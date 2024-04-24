Bee Swarm Simulator Different Bee Types
Image via @Onett
Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 24, 2024 08:20 am

Updated April 24, 2024

We checked for new codes!

Time to make everyone else buzz off and prove yourself as the ultimate apiculturist! Raise all sorts of bees, from regular ones to blue shocker bees. It might not all be honey and rainbows, but with Bee Swarm Simulator codes, you’ll get that nectar as soon as possible.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Codes List

Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (Active)

  • WeekExtension: Use for 5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds
  • DarzethDoodads: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 mins of Coconut Field Code Buff
  • ThnxCyasToyBox: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, and a Pumpkin Patch Code Buff
  • walmarttoys: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock
  • Roof: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • 38217: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • Cubly: Use for +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, and a Capacity Code 
  • Marshmallow: Use for 1h Conversion Boost and a Marshmallow Bee 
  • SecretProfileCode: Use for Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, and an Enzymes Buff 
  • Sure: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost, 30m Conversion Boost, and 2,500 Honey 
  • Wax: Use for 5x Tickets and 5,000 Honey 
  • Buzz: Use for 5,000 Honey 
  • Nectar: Use for 5,000 Honey 
  • Bopmaster: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • Cog: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • Connoisseur: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • Crawlers: Use for 5 Tickets 
  • CarmensAnDiego: Use for free stuff!
  • Luther: Use for free stuff!
  • Dysentery: Use for free stuff!
  • Jumpstart: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost
  • Troggles: Use for Dandelion Field Boost
  • Banned: Use for Stubborn Bee Jelly and a Buff
  • WordFactory: Use for Pine Tree Boost
  • Millie: Use for Dandelion Field Boost
  • BeesBuzz123: Use for 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, and 3x Jelly Beans
  • ClubBean: Use for Magic Bean and 2x Pineapple Patch Boost (Must be in the group)
  • ClubConverters: Use for 10x Micro-Converters (Must be in the group)
  • GumdropsForScience: Use for 15x Gumdrops

How to Redeem Codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

To redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Bee Swarm Simulator How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-left section of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and enjoy your apiculture!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Supermarket Simulator Codes and Forklift Simulator Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.