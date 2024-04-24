Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 24, 2024 We checked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Time to make everyone else buzz off and prove yourself as the ultimate apiculturist! Raise all sorts of bees, from regular ones to blue shocker bees. It might not all be honey and rainbows, but with Bee Swarm Simulator codes, you’ll get that nectar as soon as possible.

All Bee Swarm Simulator Codes List

Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (Active)

WeekExtension : Use for 5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds

: Use for 5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds DarzethDoodads : Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 mins of Coconut Field Code Buff

: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, and 30 mins of Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox : Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, and a Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice,1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, and a Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys : Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock

: Use for 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, and Wealth Clock Roof : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets 38217 : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets Cubly : Use for +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, and a Capacity Code

: Use for +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, and a Capacity Code Marshmallow : Use for 1h Conversion Boost and a Marshmallow Bee

: Use for 1h Conversion Boost and a Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode : Use for Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, and an Enzymes Buff

: Use for Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, and an Enzymes Buff Sure : Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost, 30m Conversion Boost, and 2,500 Honey

: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost, 30m Conversion Boost, and 2,500 Honey Wax : Use for 5x Tickets and 5,000 Honey

: Use for 5x Tickets and 5,000 Honey Buzz : Use for 5,000 Honey

: Use for 5,000 Honey Nectar : Use for 5,000 Honey

: Use for 5,000 Honey Bopmaster : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets Cog : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets Connoisseur : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets Crawlers : Use for 5 Tickets

: Use for 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego : Use for free stuff!

: Use for free stuff! Luther : Use for free stuff!

: Use for free stuff! Dysentery : Use for free stuff!

: Use for free stuff! Jumpstart : Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost

: Use for 3x Dandelion Field Boost Troggles : Use for Dandelion Field Boost

: Use for Dandelion Field Boost Banned : Use for Stubborn Bee Jelly and a Buff

: Use for Stubborn Bee Jelly and a Buff WordFactory : Use for Pine Tree Boost

: Use for Pine Tree Boost Millie : Use for Dandelion Field Boost

: Use for Dandelion Field Boost BeesBuzz123 : Use for 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, and 3x Jelly Beans

: Use for 1x Cloud Vial, 5x Gumdrops, and 3x Jelly Beans ClubBean : Use for Magic Bean and 2x Pineapple Patch Boost (Must be in the group)

: Use for Magic Bean and 2x Pineapple Patch Boost (Must be in the group) ClubConverters : Use for 10x Micro-Converters (Must be in the group)

: Use for 10x Micro-Converters (Must be in the group) GumdropsForScience: Use for 15x Gumdrops

Bee Swarm Simulator Codes (Expired)

6irthday

BeequipTradeReboot

DemiDecade

PlushFriday

Teespring

10mMembers

1MLikes

SonyXbox

5Years

WonkyFlop

FourYearFiesta

500mil

PeppermintReboot

BFCM2022

2Billion

frozenbugreboot

5MFavorites

Mocito100T

RedMarket

MondoOutage

Discord100k

RebootFriday

3YearParty

WintersEnd

BigBag

RebootXmas

Buoyant

BlackFriday

5mMembers

RebootPC

BillionVisits

Gumaden10T

SpaceReboot

FuzzyFarewell

BlackBearMythic

Strawbeary

PineappleParty

FuzzyReboot

Tornado

Valentine

ClubCloud

FestiveFrogs

JollyJelly

Leftovers

Market

WikiHonor

WikiAwardClock

4MilMembers

Related: Collect All Pets Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Bee Swarm Simulator

To redeem Bee Swarm Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-left section of the screen. Enter the code in the Promo Codes text box. Hit Redeem and enjoy your apiculture!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Supermarket Simulator Codes and Forklift Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more