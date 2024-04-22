Updated: April 22, 2024 We found new codes!

Everyone dreams of having an army of adorable animals to follow them in all sorts of whacky adventures. By redeeming these Collect All Pets codes, you’ll be able to hatch new eggs, collect more gold, and unlock other worlds to explore with your furry friends!

All Collect All Pets Codes List

Collect All Pets Codes (Active)

FirstCodeEver : Use for 1 hour of x2 Gold Boost (New)

: Use for 1 hour of x2 Gold Boost Groupie: Use for 2 hours of x2 Gold Boost (Must be a member of the Two Zoos Roblox group)(New)

Collect All Pets Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Collect All Pets.

How to Redeem Codes in Collect All Pets

Follow the guide below to learn all about redeeming codes in Collect All Pets:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Collect All Pets on Roblox. Press the tag button at the top of the screen to open the code redemption text box. Enter your code in the text box. Press Submit to redeem your code.

