Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)

If you enjoy collecting cute animals as much as I do, you’re going to love Pet Racer Simulator. Befriend as many companions as you can and train a winning team. While the finish line seemed hard to reach, picking up free potions by redeeming Pet Racer Simulator codes helped tremendously!

All Pet Racer Simulator Codes List

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Working)

Duck : Use for 200 Gems

: Use for 200 Gems X2Damage : Use for x2 Damage

: Use for x2 Damage 20KLikes : Use for 5 Gold Boost Potions

: Use for 5 Gold Boost Potions 1KLikes : Use for 2 Luck Boost Potions

: Use for 2 Luck Boost Potions 50KLikes : Use for 1 Coin Boost Potion

: Use for 1 Coin Boost Potion 69KLikes : Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion HeavenWorld : Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion

: Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion 60KLIKES : Use for 3 Coin Potion Potions

: Use for 3 Coin Potion Potions GoldBoost : Use for 1 Gold Boost Potion

: Use for 1 Gold Boost Potion GemBoost : Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Double Gem Boost Potion

: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Double Gem Boost Potion LuckBoost : Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion

: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion FREEUGC : Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion

: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion Digito : Use for a Rainbow Pet Golden Spartan

: Use for a Rainbow Pet Golden Spartan 250Likes : Use for a Rainbow Pet and 2 Luck Boost Potions

: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 2 Luck Boost Potions Update 1: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 2 Luck Boost Potions

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Expired)

10MVisits

Race 2

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Racer Simulator

Redeeming codes in Pet Racer Simulator is easy if you follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Pet Racer Simulator on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here text field. Press the Redeem button to pick up your rewards.

