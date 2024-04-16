Pet Race Simulator promo image
Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)

If you enjoy collecting cute animals as much as I do, you’re going to love Pet Racer Simulator. Befriend as many companions as you can and train a winning team. While the finish line seemed hard to reach, picking up free potions by redeeming Pet Racer Simulator codes helped tremendously!

All Pet Racer Simulator Codes List

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Duck: Use for 200 Gems
  • X2Damage: Use for x2 Damage
  • 20KLikes: Use for 5 Gold Boost Potions
  • 1KLikes: Use for 2 Luck Boost Potions
  • 50KLikes: Use for 1 Coin Boost Potion
  • 69KLikes: Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion
  • HeavenWorld: Use for 1 Luck Boost Potion
  • 60KLIKES: Use for 3 Coin Potion Potions
  • GoldBoost: Use for 1 Gold Boost Potion
  • GemBoost: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Double Gem Boost Potion
  • LuckBoost: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion
  • FREEUGC: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 1 Luck Boost Potion
  • Digito: Use for a Rainbow Pet Golden Spartan
  • 250Likes: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 2 Luck Boost Potions
  • Update 1: Use for a Rainbow Pet and 2 Luck Boost Potions

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • 10MVisits
  • Race 2
  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Racer Simulator

Redeeming codes in Pet Racer Simulator is easy if you follow the steps below:

How to redeem Pet Racer Simulator codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Pet Racer Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here text field.
  4. Press the Redeem button to pick up your rewards.

If you think that pet games and clickers are a fun combination, check out our guides with Pet Catchers codes and Pet Fighting Simulator codes for more free rewards.

