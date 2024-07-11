Anime Guardians Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 11, 2024 Searched for new codes.

Unleash your Bankai, Domain Expansion, or keep dying like Subaru. Whichever anime character you use, you’ll have a blast in this awe-inspiring tower defense game. To unlock your favorite characters as units as fast as possible, use Anime Guardians codes.

All Anime Guardians Codes List

Active Anime Guardians Codes

SRYFORBUGS : Use for 1k Gems

: Use for 1k Gems CHALLENGE : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems UPDATE1 : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems KuduroDPN_Sub : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems DarkChickenCH_Sub : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems GameRelease: Use for 500 Gems



Expired Anime Guardians Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Guardians codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians

To redeem Anime Guardians codes, just follow these steps:

Open Anime Guardians in Roblox. Get to level 10. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter a code in the Enter Codes Here… text box. Hit REDEEM and enjoy your goodies.

