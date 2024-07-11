Anime Guardians in-game screenshot
Anime Guardians Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 11, 2024 04:51 am

Updated: July 11, 2024

Searched for new codes.

Unleash your Bankai, Domain Expansion, or keep dying like Subaru. Whichever anime character you use, you’ll have a blast in this awe-inspiring tower defense game. To unlock your favorite characters as units as fast as possible, use Anime Guardians codes.

All Anime Guardians Codes List

Active Anime Guardians Codes

  • SRYFORBUGS: Use for 1k Gems
  • CHALLENGE: Use for 500 Gems
  • UPDATE1: Use for 500 Gems
  • KuduroDPN_Sub: Use for 500 Gems
  • DarkChickenCH_Sub: Use for 500 Gems
  • GameRelease: Use for 500 Gems

Expired Anime Guardians Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Guardians codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians 

To redeem Anime Guardians codes, just follow these steps:

Anime Guardians How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Anime Guardians in Roblox.
  2. Get to level 10.
  3. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter a code in the Enter Codes Here… text box.
  5. Hit REDEEM and enjoy your goodies.

