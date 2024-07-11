Anime Guardians Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 11, 2024
Unleash your Bankai, Domain Expansion, or keep dying like Subaru. Whichever anime character you use, you’ll have a blast in this awe-inspiring tower defense game. To unlock your favorite characters as units as fast as possible, use Anime Guardians codes.
All Anime Guardians Codes List
Active Anime Guardians Codes
- SRYFORBUGS: Use for 1k Gems
- CHALLENGE: Use for 500 Gems
- UPDATE1: Use for 500 Gems
- KuduroDPN_Sub: Use for 500 Gems
- DarkChickenCH_Sub: Use for 500 Gems
- GameRelease: Use for 500 Gems
Expired Anime Guardians Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Guardians codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians
To redeem Anime Guardians codes, just follow these steps:
- Open Anime Guardians in Roblox.
- Get to level 10.
- Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter a code in the Enter Codes Here… text box.
- Hit REDEEM and enjoy your goodies.
