Anime RNG TD Codes (April 2025) Free Potions, Crystals and Scrolls

Updated: April 4, 2025 We added new codes!

If you’ve ever wanted Naruto, Goku, and Monkey D Luffy to join forces, now you can live out your dream with Anime RNG TD codes! This exciting luck-based TD game will test your strategic cunning and knowledge of anime at the same time. Are you up to the challenge?

To successfully defend your base and clear out incoming enemies, it’s going to take more than good tactics and luck. You can either roll for new characters for hours on end, or you can use Anime TD RNG codes to gain all sorts of valuable power-ups. With an inventory full of crystals, potions, and scrolls, you’ll be able to assemble a team of all-time anime greats in no time! To enjoy a similar RNG experience, visit our Trainer Battle RNG Codes guide and grab the latest rewards right away.

All Anime RNG TD Codes List

Active Anime RNG TD Codes

WEEKENDGIFT3 —Redeem for 6 Luck Potions, 6 Super Luck Potions, 6 Money Potions, and 20 Crystals

—Redeem for 6 Luck Potions, 6 Super Luck Potions, 6 Money Potions, and 20 Crystals WEEKENDGIFT2 —Redeem for 3 Luck Potions, 3 Super Luck Potions, 3 Money Potions, and 5 Crystals

—Redeem for 3 Luck Potions, 3 Super Luck Potions, 3 Money Potions, and 5 Crystals NEWGAME —Redeem for 5 Crystals

—Redeem for 5 Crystals DISCORDREWARD —Redeem for 3 Luck Potions, 3 Super Luck Potions, and 3 Money Potions

—Redeem for 3 Luck Potions, 3 Super Luck Potions, and 3 Money Potions DISCORDREWARD1 —Redeem for 10 Crystals

—Redeem for 10 Crystals artifact —Redeem for 5 Uncommon Chests and 10 Crystals

—Redeem for 5 Uncommon Chests and 10 Crystals 4kccu —Redeem for Universe Luck

—Redeem for Universe Luck TALENT —Redeem for 5 Talent Scrolls

—Redeem for 5 Talent Scrolls TALENT1 —Redeem for 5 Talent Scrolls

—Redeem for 5 Talent Scrolls BUGFIXED —Redeem for Universe Luck

—Redeem for Universe Luck WEEKENDGIFT—Redeem for 5 Talent Scrolls and 10 Crystals

Expired Anime RNG TD Codes

DISCORD

How to Redeem Anime RNG TD Codes

Let’s cut to the chase. Follow along as we break down the process of redeeming Anime RNG TD codes:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Anime RNG TD on Roblox. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen. Click the Code tab (1). Type in your code into the Enter the code field (3). Click Redeem (4) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Anime RNG TD Codes

To reach further stages, you need to keep up with the latest updates, events and giveaway. You can do so by joining the BestBunny Roblox group and the BestBunny Official Discord server, where developers also post new codes as they appear in the game. If you don’t want to spend hours digging for new codes, make sure to bookmark this article, and we’ll do the hard part for you!

Why Are My Anime RNG TD Codes Not Working?

Although Anime RNG TD‘s code redemption system isn’t case-sensitive, you still need to pay attention to typos, wrong annotation marks, and other possible errors. Also, look into our active list to find your code. If it’s among them, you can still redeem it. Finally, you can skip unnecessary headaches by copying one of our active codes and pasting it directly into the game. For further assistance, feel free to reach out in the comments.

What Is Anime RNG TD?

Anime RNG TD is a Roblox tower defense game featuring characters from famous anime franchises, such as Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon Ball. Your main objective is to clear out every stage by destroying incoming enemies that follow the predetermined path.

Besides rolling to acquire towers, you can also get new bases to set at the start and at the end of the enemies’ paths. Additionally, you can spend coins and crystals on upgrading your towers, enchanting them with special traits, and buying potions to increase your luck and money.

Are you feeling lucky? Visit our Mount RNG Codes and Untitled RNG Codes to enjoy similar games with a little dash of extra freebies.

