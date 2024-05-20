Shinobi Battlegrounds promo image.
Image via @RedWEBE3
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: May 20, 2024 07:50 am

Updated: May 20, 2024

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

It’s not easy to become the strongest fighter in the world when Shinobi Battlegrounds has plenty of ruthless competition ready to be at your throat as soon as you enter the game. Prepare for a challenging free-for-all experience, but worry not—you can fine-tune your build using Shinobi Battlegrounds codes!

All Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes

  • BigRyo!: Use for 10k Ryo (New)

Expired Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes

  • !1010
  • !BugFixes
  • !BattleGrounds
  • !beAlpha
  • RELEASE!
  • !fix2
  • !KobiPlays
  • OpenTest!
  • !Temari
  • !ITACHI
  • !beBattleGrounds
  • 3kLikes!
  • !fix1

Related: Shindo Life Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Shinobi Battlegrounds

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem Shinobi Battlegrounds codes:

How to redeem Shinobi Battlegrounds codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Shinobi Battlegrounds in Roblox.
  2. Go to KG Spin in the main menu.
  3. Click on the SPIN chest.
  4. Use the ENTER CODE HERE field to input an active code.
  5. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies.

If you’re a fan of anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our articles on Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes, and get your hands on all the free rewards before they’re gone!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Shinobi Battlegrounds
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Elemental Dungeons Codes (May 2024)
Elemental Dungeons Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Elemental Dungeons Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 20, 2024
Read Article LOCKED Codes (May 2024)
LOCKED Official art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
LOCKED Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 20, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Elemental Dungeons Codes (May 2024)
Elemental Dungeons Official Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Elemental Dungeons Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 20, 2024
Read Article LOCKED Codes (May 2024)
LOCKED Official art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
LOCKED Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 20, 2024
Read Article Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Z Piece promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Z Piece Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 20, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.