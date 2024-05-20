Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 20, 2024 Added a new code!

It’s not easy to become the strongest fighter in the world when Shinobi Battlegrounds has plenty of ruthless competition ready to be at your throat as soon as you enter the game. Prepare for a challenging free-for-all experience, but worry not—you can fine-tune your build using Shinobi Battlegrounds codes!

All Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes List

Active Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes

BigRyo!: Use for 10k Ryo (New)

Expired Shinobi Battlegrounds Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Shinobi Battlegrounds

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem Shinobi Battlegrounds codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Shinobi Battlegrounds in Roblox. Go to KG Spin in the main menu. Click on the SPIN chest. Use the ENTER CODE HERE field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies.

