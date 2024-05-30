Reborn As Swordman Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024 We added a new code!

No true warrior is complete without a sharp blade by their side. Train to become a formidable knight, take down waves of enemies, and work your way towards becoming the ultimate swordsman. While you’re at it, redeem Reborn As Swordman codes to upgrade your hero more easily!

All Reborn As Swordman Codes List

Active Reborn As Swordman Codes

RELEASE: Use for a Pet Parrot (New)

Expired Reborn As Swordman Codes

There are currently no expired Reborn As Swordman codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Reborn As Swordman

Redeem your Reborn As Swordman codes in no time by following these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Reborn As Swordman in Roblox. Click the Store icon (1) on the left side of the screen. Scroll down to reach the code box at the bottom of the Store window. Enter your working codes into the code text box (2). Click Redeem (3) to collect your rewards.

