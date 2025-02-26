What’s the Thai Song that Sritala Sang in White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2?

Music has always been a very key element of The White Lotus, and it’s been used to great effect in Season 3. In Season 3 Episode 2, Sritala (Patravadi Mejudhon) performs a song at dinner, and here’s what you need to know about it.

What Song Did Sritala Sing in The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2?

The song that Sritala performed in The White Lotus Season 3 episode 2, Special Treatments, doesn’t actually have a name. It was performed by Mejudhon herself on her own show back in 1987, and it’s a contemporary/modern remix of a Thai antiphon.

You can check out the original performance in the video down below, at the 2 minutes 30 seconds mark:

The lyrics themselves touch on the value of the arts, and roughly translate to both art and artists being great and valuable. We should learn from old, modern, foreign, and Thai art.

Essentially, the song is a tribute to art as a whole, and that line is repeated all throughout the song. Does it have any meaning within the show? Well, considering that Made in Thailand (which played during the intro of episode 1) was also about appreciating Thai culture and things made within the country, the music choices here are likely meant to help develop an appreciation for Thailand as a whole and what the country produces, culturally and artistically.

Given that most of the characters in Season 3 have been presented as rather ignorant or just all-around obnoxious, the music choices so far definitely seem to fit the theme.

And that’s everything you need to know about the song that Sritala sings in The White Lotus Season 3 episode 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including the full episode release schedule.

