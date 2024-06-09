All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Sonic X Shadow Generations

If Sega was going to rerelease any Sonic game, remastering Sonic Generations was a no-brainer. Now christened Sonic X Shadow Generations, thanks to a new campaign starring Shadow the Hedgehog, it’s a fan’s dream come true. If you’re going to pre-order Sonic X Shadow Generations, here’s everything you should know.

All Pre-Order Bonuses For Sonic X Shadow Generations

Releasing on October 25, 2024, for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC, there are a few pre-order bonuses, some of which appear to be dependent on how you pre-order the game. No matter which system you pre-order Sonic X Shadow Generations for, you’ll receive the “Sonic Adventure Legacy Skin,” which is a skin that gives Sonic the appearance of his chunky 3D model from Sonic Adventure, which is always appreciated for old-school fans like me. If you pre-order the game for PS4 or PS5, Sony has confirmed that players will also receive “bonus extended prologue animations,” but it has not yet been confirmed what those are and if those will stay exclusive to Sony.

The last pre-order bonus is tied to the physical editions of the game. If you pre-order the physical edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations on PS5, Xbox Series X, or Switch, players will receive a copy of Gerald Robotnik’s journal which details the creation of Shadow and the events leading up to Sonic Adventure 2. The 28-page journal looks to be very detailed and will probably have exclusive bits of lore that haven’t yet been revealed in the series, so if you’re a diehard Shadow the Hedgehog fan, pre-ordering the physical version of the game is probably the way to go.

All Editions For Sonic X Shadow Generations

While the pre-order bonuses are somewhat convoluted for Sonic X Shadow Generations, deciding which version of the game to get is pretty straightforward. There are two different versions of the game: a standard edition and a digital deluxe edition. The standard edition will go for $50, and you can pre-order it either physically or digitally. But the standard edition will only net you the base game with no extra goodies. If you want some extra features and perks, you’ll want to pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition of the game.

The Digital Deluxe version is priced at $60 and will include a few unique perks. This version contains the following items:

A Terios Skin for Shadow, based on his original design

Extra Skill Points to be used in Sonic Generation

A BGM Pack

A digital artbook

A digital soundtrack

An additional skin and level for Shadow, which will be available sometime in Holiday 2024

Access to the game 3 days early

With that in mind, Sonic X Shadow Generations continues the trend where digital versions of the game include early access as an incentive to buy digitally. This means that, technically, the game will be released on October 22, 2024, if you get the digital deluxe version. Keep in mind that if you decide to go for the Digital Deluxe version, you’ll basically be trading Gerald Robotnik’s journal for access to the game three days early. So it’s up to you whether or not you prefer going for the cheaper physical version and its nifty pre-order bonus or the more expensive digital deluxe version with its extra in-game content and early access. The choice is yours and yours alone!

And that’s everything you need to know about the pre-order bonuses and editions for Sonic x Shadow: Generations!

Sonic X Shadow Generations is set to release on console and PC on October 25, 2024.

