All Major Actors & Cast List for Prime Video’s Jackpot

Prime Video’s Jackpot skips a few short years into the future, where winning the lottery can be life or death, literally. It’s a superb action comedy, brought to life by some great performances. To clue you in, here are all the major actors & cast list for Prime Video’s Jackpot.

Every Major Actor in Prime Video’s Jackpot

Awkwafina as Katie Kim

Katie Kim is a former child actress who, after caring for her late mother, comes to LA to restart her career. However, she ends up becoming the winner of the California lottery’s biggest jackpot and has to survive the day to claim her prize. And if someone kills her before then? They get her prize money instead.

She’s played by actress and singer Awkwafina, who you may have seen as Katie in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Nora Lin in Nora From Queens.

John Cena as Noel Cassidy

John Cena is ex-mercenary Noel Cassidy, who now works as freelance protection for lottery winners. For a mere 10% of her multi-billion dollar winnings, he’ll keep Katie alive until she can claim her winnings. At least, that’s the theory, but when everyone in California wants her dead, it becomes quite the challenge.

He’s played by Cena, who, beyond his wrestling career, played the titular characters in DC’s Peacemaker and Ricky Stanicky, another Prime Video move. And like fellow wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista, he can actually act.

Simu Liu as Louis Lewis

While Noel’s more than capable of kicking ass, Louis Lewis, his former squadmate, has a whole army full of bottom-kickers in the cast of Jackpot. He runs a flashy hi-tech agency that safeguards lottery winners in return for a 30% cut of their winnings. So, he looks down on Noel.

This isn’t actor Simu Liu’s first turn acting alongside Awkwafina; he was cast in the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Ayden Mayeri as Shadi

Katie needs somewhere to stay when she heads to LA, and Shadi is the owner of the Airbnb she hires and a fellow actress. She’s also absolutely terrible, charging Katie to rent her clothes when the upstairs apartment’s sewage leaks onto her own. So, when she finds out that Katie’s hit the jackpot, she’s sure to be completely reasonable. She’s played by Ayden Mayeri, who you may have seen as Sam in the comedy Mr Throwback.

Donald Elise Watkins as DJ

Donald Elise Watkins (Fly Me to the Moon) is Shadi’s boyfriend, DJ, who is as heavily involved in her schemes as she is. So, if there’s money to be made from divorcing Katie’s head from her shoulders (guns aren’t allowed), he’ll be all in.

Full Cast of Jackpot

There are plenty of other actors involved in Jackpot, with whole crowds of people chasing after Katie in an effort to claim her prize for themselves. There are a few other familiar faces, too, including Seann William Scott (Dude, Where’s My Car) as the first lottery winner we see. And Machine Gun Kelly plays himself.

Here, in alphabetical order, are all the actors in Jackpot:

Asshole Dad – Adam Ray

– Adam Ray Asshole Dad’s Daughter – Rylea Hendreschke

– Rylea Hendreschke Baby Puppeteer – Conor McCullagh

– Conor McCullagh Bald Alley Cop – Richard Nunez

– Richard Nunez Blonde Actresses – Cassidy Kahler, Vanessa Cater, Holly Dowell, Stella Reimer

– Cassidy Kahler, Vanessa Cater, Holly Dowell, Stella Reimer Bus Driver – Matthew Seiden

– Matthew Seiden Construction Workers – Christoraer Chabriel, Nathaniel “Diggs” McAllister

– Christoraer Chabriel, Nathaniel “Diggs” McAllister Constance The Ride Share Driver – Holmes

– Holmes DJ – Donald Elise Watkins

– Donald Elise Watkins Earl The Fameland Cur – Leslie David Baker

– Leslie David Baker Food Crack Guy – Eddie Davenport

– Eddie Davenport GLN Anchor – Sharon Reed

– Sharon Reed GLN SWAT Officers – Shannon Mayers, Brian Ashton Smith

– Shannon Mayers, Brian Ashton Smith Goth Teen – Chris Schmidt

– Chris Schmidt Grandma Tala – Dolly De Leon

– Dolly De Leon Hairy Alley Cop – Gasey Hendershot

– Gasey Hendershot Hot Spots Tour Guide – Krystal Smith

– Krystal Smith Ice Cream Vendor – Jaime Channing

– Jaime Channing Isabella – Imani Love

– Imani Love Janitor – Josh Diogo

– Josh Diogo Jewelry Store Manager – Lisa Catara

– Lisa Catara Johnny Grand – Murray Hill

– Murray Hill Karate Black Belts – Chris Romell, Matthew Laborde, Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz, Kawui Joa, Nate Hitpas, Flaco Reyes, Troy Butler, Ivan John, Sebastian Soudais

– Chris Romell, Matthew Laborde, Jewelianna Ramos-Ortiz, Kawui Joa, Nate Hitpas, Flaco Reyes, Troy Butler, Ivan John, Sebastian Soudais Katie – Awkwafina

– Awkwafina Kitchen Workers – Ruben Maldonad, Erik Schultz

– Ruben Maldonad, Erik Schultz Louis Lewis – Simuliu

– Simuliu Lunch Lady – Marian Green

– Marian Green Machine Gun Kelly – Colson Baker

– Colson Baker Mugger – Sean Sullivan

– Sean Sullivan Muggee – Rabon Hutcherson

– Rabon Hutcherson News Anchor – Rosanna Scotto

– Rosanna Scotto Noel – John Cena

– John Cena Party Guest – Mona McAllen

– Mona McAllen Rugged Man – Seann William Scott

– Seann William Scott Scary Goth Guy – David Conk

– David Conk Senior Agent Ash – Sam Asghari

– Sam Asghari Shadi – Ayden Mayeri

– Ayden Mayeri Shitty Pink – Sole Eckert

– Sole Eckert Sleazy Ron Wexler – Michael Hitchcock

– Michael Hitchcock Sleazy Ron’s Assistant – Taylor Ortega

– Taylor Ortega Smash & Grabbers – Jordan Salmon, Theresa Sutera

– Jordan Salmon, Theresa Sutera Sweet Irene – Becky Ann Baker

– Becky Ann Baker Yoga Instructor – Isabelle Fretheim

– Isabelle Fretheim Yoga Moms – Nadia Lorencz, Delmar Reyna, CC Ice

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for Prime Video’s Jackpot.

Jackpot is streaming now on Prime Video.

