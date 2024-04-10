John Cena aiding Cody Rhodes in his quest to finish the story during WrestleMania XL is all anyone can talk about right now, but the 16-time WWE champion is also lending a hand in the video game world. Fortnite players are using John Cena to recreate an iconic Avatar moment.

Ahead of the “Avatar: Elements” event in Fortnite, multiple Avatar skins have landed in the game. It all started with Korra, who is part of the Battle Pass, and now, Katara, Zuko, and Toph are all available in the Item Shop. It’s the earthbender that finds herself connected to Cena, though.

Toph is known for her sense of humor. Time and time again, she makes jokes about being blind that ruffle the feathers of the other members of Team Avatar. Her most iconic bit comes when she pretends to spot something in the desert. Of course, her companions realize she is joking, and as they get upset, Toph waves her hand in front of her face to reinforce the fact that they shouldn’t take what she says seriously.

Fortnite players quickly realized that this moment was something they could recreate, and all it would take was the use of the Cena Emote, “You Can’t See Me.” You can check out one player who took full advantage of the opportunity in the video below:

Of course, Cena uses the taunt to show off in front of his opponents, and that’s something Toph finds herself doing after she comes out on top. It really is a match made in heaven, and not just because they both like fighting people who have rock-related names.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

