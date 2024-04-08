Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Zuko & Toph Skins in Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 01:48 pm
Toph hugging Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Korra came to Fortnite as part of the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass, giving players their first taste of the world of Avatar in Battle Royale. There are more characters on the way, though. Here’s how to get the Zuko and Toph skins in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Zuko & Toph Skins in Fortnite

Zuko looking angry in Avatar: The Last Airbender. This image is part of an article about What Happened to Zuko's Mom in Avatar: The Last Airbender, Answered and another about how to get the Toph and Zuko skins in Fortnite.

A mid-season event called “Avatar: Elements” is coming to Fortnite on April 12 that will see Aang join the fray as part of a special Battle Pass. Before everyone’s favorite airbender comes to the game, however, a few other members of Team Avatar want to make to get in on the fun.

As revealed by a teaser released on Fortnite‘s official X account, Zuko, Toph, and Katara are coming to the Fortnite Item Shop. They’ll get a jumpstart on Aang, appearing in the game on April 9. But it’s important to know how many V-Bucks to load into your account before preparing to live out your dreams of joining the Gaang and bringing balance to the world.

Related: How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5

According to prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, each skin will cost 2,000 V-Bucks, and there will also be three Pickaxes, three Back Blings, and one Emote available for purchase. Of course, other items will be available in the Elements Battle Pass, and anyone who already owns the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass will have Korra challenges available to them to unlock even more goodies.

Whether you want to grab all of the Avatar items or just stick with the ones you get with the Battle Passes, Fortnite has everything diehard fans of the series could want.

And that’s how to get the Toph and Zuko skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can Croagunk Be Shiny in Pokemon GO
pokemon go croagunk
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Can Croagunk Be Shiny in Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Read Article All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Sphinx Scramble Monopoly GO banner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
kartana
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can Croagunk Be Shiny in Pokemon GO
pokemon go croagunk
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Can Croagunk Be Shiny in Pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Read Article All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Sphinx Scramble Monopoly GO banner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Sphinx Scramble Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
Laura Gray Laura Gray Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
kartana
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Kartana Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 8, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67