Korra came to Fortnite as part of the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass, giving players their first taste of the world of Avatar in Battle Royale. There are more characters on the way, though. Here’s how to get the Zuko and Toph skins in Fortnite.

How to Get the Zuko & Toph Skins in Fortnite

A mid-season event called “Avatar: Elements” is coming to Fortnite on April 12 that will see Aang join the fray as part of a special Battle Pass. Before everyone’s favorite airbender comes to the game, however, a few other members of Team Avatar want to make to get in on the fun.

As revealed by a teaser released on Fortnite‘s official X account, Zuko, Toph, and Katara are coming to the Fortnite Item Shop. They’ll get a jumpstart on Aang, appearing in the game on April 9. But it’s important to know how many V-Bucks to load into your account before preparing to live out your dreams of joining the Gaang and bringing balance to the world.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, each skin will cost 2,000 V-Bucks, and there will also be three Pickaxes, three Back Blings, and one Emote available for purchase. Of course, other items will be available in the Elements Battle Pass, and anyone who already owns the Chapter 5, Season 2 Battle Pass will have Korra challenges available to them to unlock even more goodies.

Whether you want to grab all of the Avatar items or just stick with the ones you get with the Battle Passes, Fortnite has everything diehard fans of the series could want.

And that’s how to get the Toph and Zuko skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

