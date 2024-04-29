Best Shadow Suicune Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Shadow Entei is leaving the spotlight in May 2024 and is being replaced by Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids. Here is how to take down this attack-boosted Legendary dog in Pokemon GO!

Shadow Suicune Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Suicune is a pure Water type, which means it is vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type attacks. That said, it has a pretty nasty moveset that allows it to cover some of its weaknesses. Knowing this, we recommend taking Electric-type Pokemon into battle with Suicune because none of its attacks are Super Effective against Electric types.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Shadow Suicune Water Electric

Grass Fire

Ground

Rock

Grass

Flying

Dragon

Fighting

Poison

Psychic

Ghost Fire

Water

Ice

Steel

Suicune can take two moves into Shadow Raids (Quick Move and Charged Attack), which can be a mix of Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic types. As such, you need to avoid taking the types listed above in the “Strong Against” section of the table as they are vulnerable to Suicune’s attacks.

Best Suicune Counters in Pokemon GO

As we said before, Electric-type Pokemon are far superior to any other type when taking on Suicune. That said, some exceedingly strong Grass-type Pokemon have made it into our Top 15 list.

Here are the best Pokemon to take into Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune raids:

Pokemon Moves

Electivire Thunder Shock

Wild Charge

Xurkitree Thunder Shock

Discharge

Raikou Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Mega Manectric Thunder Fang

Wild Charge

Kartana Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Mega Sceptile Bullet Seed

Frenzy Plant

Zekrom Charge Beam

Fusion Bolt

Zapdos Thunder Shock

Thunderbolt

Magnezone Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Luxray Spark

Wild Charge

Venusaur Vine Whip

Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth Vine Whip

Power Whip

Mega Ampharos Volt Switch

Zap Cannon

Zarude Vine Whip

Power Whip

Torterra Razor Leaf

Frenzy Plant

Suicune is a little more challenging than Entei, so we recommend players bring a full team of the Pokemon listed above that are at least 3,500 CP or higher. We also recommend a minimum or three to four trainers team up.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

