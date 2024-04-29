Best Shadow Suicune Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Shadow Entei is leaving the spotlight in May 2024 and is being replaced by Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids. Here is how to take down this attack-boosted Legendary dog in Pokemon GO!
Shadow Suicune Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Suicune is a pure Water type, which means it is vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type attacks. That said, it has a pretty nasty moveset that allows it to cover some of its weaknesses. Knowing this, we recommend taking Electric-type Pokemon into battle with Suicune because none of its attacks are Super Effective against Electric types.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Shadow Suicune
|Water
|Electric
Grass
|Fire
Ground
Rock
Grass
Flying
Dragon
Fighting
Poison
Psychic
Ghost
|Fire
Water
Ice
Steel
Suicune can take two moves into Shadow Raids (Quick Move and Charged Attack), which can be a mix of Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic types. As such, you need to avoid taking the types listed above in the “Strong Against” section of the table as they are vulnerable to Suicune’s attacks.
Best Suicune Counters in Pokemon GO
As we said before, Electric-type Pokemon are far superior to any other type when taking on Suicune. That said, some exceedingly strong Grass-type Pokemon have made it into our Top 15 list.
Here are the best Pokemon to take into Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune raids:
|Pokemon
|Moves
Electivire
|Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
Discharge
Raikou
|Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Mega Manectric
|Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
Kartana
|Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
Mega Sceptile
|Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
Zekrom
|Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
Zapdos
|Thunder Shock
Thunderbolt
Magnezone
|Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Luxray
|Spark
Wild Charge
Venusaur
|Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
Tangrowth
|Vine Whip
Power Whip
Mega Ampharos
|Volt Switch
Zap Cannon
Zarude
|Vine Whip
Power Whip
Torterra
|Razor Leaf
Frenzy Plant
Suicune is a little more challenging than Entei, so we recommend players bring a full team of the Pokemon listed above that are at least 3,500 CP or higher. We also recommend a minimum or three to four trainers team up.
If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.