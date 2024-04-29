pokemon go suicune
Best Shadow Suicune Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 29, 2024

Shadow Entei is leaving the spotlight in May 2024 and is being replaced by Shadow Suicune in Pokemon GO Shadow Raids. Here is how to take down this attack-boosted Legendary dog in Pokemon GO!

Shadow Suicune Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Suicune is a pure Water type, which means it is vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type attacks. That said, it has a pretty nasty moveset that allows it to cover some of its weaknesses. Knowing this, we recommend taking Electric-type Pokemon into battle with Suicune because none of its attacks are Super Effective against Electric types.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
shiny suicune
Shadow Suicune		WaterElectric
Grass		Fire
Ground
Rock
Grass
Flying
Dragon
Fighting
Poison
Psychic
Ghost		Fire
Water
Ice
Steel

Suicune can take two moves into Shadow Raids (Quick Move and Charged Attack), which can be a mix of Water, Ice, Dark, and Psychic types. As such, you need to avoid taking the types listed above in the “Strong Against” section of the table as they are vulnerable to Suicune’s attacks.

Best Suicune Counters in Pokemon GO

As we said before, Electric-type Pokemon are far superior to any other type when taking on Suicune. That said, some exceedingly strong Grass-type Pokemon have made it into our Top 15 list.

Here are the best Pokemon to take into Pokemon GO Shadow Suicune raids:

PokemonMoves
Electivire
Electivire		Thunder Shock
Wild Charge
xurkitree
Xurkitree		Thunder Shock
Discharge
raikou
Raikou		Volt Switch
Wild Charge
mega-manectric
Mega Manectric		Thunder Fang
Wild Charge
kartana
Kartana		Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
mega-sceptile
Mega Sceptile		Bullet Seed
Frenzy Plant
zekrom
Zekrom		Charge Beam
Fusion Bolt
zapdos
Zapdos		Thunder Shock
Thunderbolt
magnezone
Magnezone		Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Luxray
Luxray		Spark
Wild Charge
Clone Venusaur
Venusaur		Vine Whip
Frenzy Plant
tangrowth
Tangrowth		Vine Whip
Power Whip
mega-ampharos
Mega Ampharos		Volt Switch
Zap Cannon
zarude
Zarude		Vine Whip
Power Whip
torterra
Torterra		Razor Leaf
Frenzy Plant

Suicune is a little more challenging than Entei, so we recommend players bring a full team of the Pokemon listed above that are at least 3,500 CP or higher. We also recommend a minimum or three to four trainers team up.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

How To Get Diancie For Free In Pokemon GO (May 2024)
pokemon go diancie
How To Get Diancie For Free In Pokemon GO (May 2024)
Apr 29, 2024
Where to Find the Bobbit Trap Adaptation in Another Crab's Treasure
Where to Find the Bobbit Trap Adaptation in Another Crab's Treasure
Apr 29, 2024
Is Top Spin 2K25 Down? How to Check Server Status
A created character hitting a backhand hit in Top Spin 2K25
Is Top Spin 2K25 Down? How to Check Server Status
Apr 29, 2024
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].