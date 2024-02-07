Best Pokemon GO Attackers Tier List: Strongest Pokemon for Raids & PvE

Preparing for 5-star and Mega Raids can be challenging, but this guide seeks to pinpoint the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO so you can be ready for any raids, no matter your opponent. Here are the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked.

Best Pokemon for PvE & Raids Tier List

Before we get into this list, players need to understand that these Pokemon are the absolute best of their class, and you won’t be able to find the vast majority of them in the wild. They’re Lgenedaries, event-exclusive mythical, mega-evolved behemoths, and shadow Pokemon. Later in the article, we’ll go over tips and tricks for finding and capturing the strongest Pokemon.

Without further ado, here are the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO for Raids:

S-Tier

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre Waterfall

Origin Pulse Moves in bold require Elite TMs

A-Tier

Pokemon Moves

Mega Garchomp Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Blaziken Counter

Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y Fire Spin

Blast Burn

Mega Rayquza Dragon Tail

Outrage

Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Outrage

Shadow Kyogre Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert Mud Shot

Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Shadow Mewtwo Confusion

Psystrike

Mega Gengar Lick

Shadow Ball

Mega Gardevoir Confusion

Psychic

Mega Tyranitar Bite

Brutal Swing

–

Smack Down

Stone Edge

Shadow Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

–

Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Mega Alakazam Confusion

Psychic Moves in bold require Elite TMs

B-Tier

Pokemon Moves

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Shadow Garchomp Dragon Tail

Outrage

Reshiram Fire Fang

Fusion Flare

Shadow Salamence Dragon Tail

Draco Meteor

Shadow Metagross Bullet Punch

Meteor Mash

Shadow Moltres Fire Spin

Sky Attack

Yveltal Gust

Hurricane

Kartana Razor Leaf

Leaf Blade

Shadow Swampert Mud Shot

Hydro Cannon

Shadow Raikou Volt Switch

Wild Charge

Xurkitree Thunder Shock

Discharge

Mewtwo Confusion

Psystrike

Mega Banette Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin

Shadow Ball

Shadow Gardevoir Confusion

Psychic

Shadow Rampardos Smack Down

Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar Smack Down

Stone Edge

Mega Pinsir Bug Bite

X-Scissor

Pheromosa Bug Bite

Focus Blast

Volcarona Bug Bite

Overheat Moves in bold require Elite TMs

C-Tier (Budget Pokemon – No Shadows or Legendaries)

Pokemon Moves

Gyarados Waterfall

Hydro Pump

Delphox Fire Spin

Fire Blast

Espeon Confusion

Psychic

Hariyama Counter

Dynamic Punch

Machamp Counter

Dynamic Punch

Excadrill Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Rhyperior Mud-Slap

Stone Edge

Staraptor Wing Attack

Brave Bird

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Hydreigon Bite

Dark Pulse

How To Get Raid-Worthy Pokemon in Pokemon GO

When it comes to obtaining the strongest Pokemon for Pokemon GO raids, it all comes down to habits and best practices. Instead of mindlessly capturing everything or only catching Shiny Pokemon, you need to target specific Pokemon. That’s where the list above comes in handy.

Of course, the majority of Pokemon on the list are exclusive to raids or need to be obtained after fighting Team Rocket Grunts or Leaders. For the Legendary or Mega Pokemon, check out our regularly updated Raid schedule to see if your target is coming to raids soon.

Lastly, don’t skip Team GO Rocket battles. These pests can be annoying and easy to pass by, but we encourage you to engage with every Team Rocket member you encounter. Tap every balloon. Spin every dark Pokestop. You never know which grunt will have the Shadow Pokemon you’re looking for or if, this time around, it will have perfect IVs.