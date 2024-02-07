Best Pokemon GO Attackers Tier List: Strongest Pokemon for Raids & PvE

Preparing for 5-star and Mega Raids can be challenging, but this guide seeks to pinpoint the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO so you can be ready for any raids, no matter your opponent. Here are the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked.
Contents
- Pokemon GO PvE/Raids Tier List
- How To Get Raid-Worthy Pokemon (Tips & Tricks)
Best Pokemon for PvE & Raids Tier List
Before we get into this list, players need to understand that these Pokemon are the absolute best of their class, and you won’t be able to find the vast majority of them in the wild. They’re Lgenedaries, event-exclusive mythical, mega-evolved behemoths, and shadow Pokemon. Later in the article, we’ll go over tips and tricks for finding and capturing the strongest Pokemon.
Without further ado, here are the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO for Raids:
S-Tier
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Rayquaza
|Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
Primal Groudon
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Primal Kyogre
|Waterfall
Origin Pulse
A-Tier
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Garchomp
|Dragon Tail
Outrage
Mega Blaziken
|Counter
Blast Burn
Mega Charizard Y
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Mega Rayquza
|Dragon Tail
Outrage
Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail
Outrage
Shadow Kyogre
|Waterfall
Origin Pulse
Mega Swampert
|Mud Shot
Hydro Cannon
Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun
Hydro Cannon
Shadow Mewtwo
|Confusion
Psystrike
Mega Gengar
|Lick
Shadow Ball
Mega Gardevoir
|Confusion
Psychic
Mega Tyranitar
|Bite
Brutal Swing
–
Smack Down
Stone Edge
Shadow Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
–
Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Mega Alakazam
|Confusion
Psychic
B-Tier
|Pokemon
|Moves
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Shadow Garchomp
|Dragon Tail
Outrage
Reshiram
|Fire Fang
Fusion Flare
Shadow Salamence
|Dragon Tail
Draco Meteor
Shadow Metagross
|Bullet Punch
Meteor Mash
Shadow Moltres
|Fire Spin
Sky Attack
Yveltal
|Gust
Hurricane
Kartana
|Razor Leaf
Leaf Blade
Shadow Swampert
|Mud Shot
Hydro Cannon
Shadow Raikou
|Volt Switch
Wild Charge
Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
Discharge
Mewtwo
|Confusion
Psystrike
Mega Banette
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
Shadow Chandelure
|Fire Spin
Shadow Ball
Shadow Gardevoir
|Confusion
Psychic
Shadow Rampardos
|Smack Down
Rock Slide
Shadow Tyranitar
|Smack Down
Stone Edge
Mega Pinsir
|Bug Bite
X-Scissor
Pheromosa
|Bug Bite
Focus Blast
Volcarona
|Bug Bite
Overheat
C-Tier (Budget Pokemon – No Shadows or Legendaries)
|Pokemon
|Moves
Gyarados
|Waterfall
Hydro Pump
Delphox
|Fire Spin
Fire Blast
Espeon
|Confusion
Psychic
Hariyama
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Machamp
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Rhyperior
|Mud-Slap
Stone Edge
Staraptor
|Wing Attack
Brave Bird
Mamoswine
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
Hydreigon
|Bite
Dark Pulse
How To Get Raid-Worthy Pokemon in Pokemon GO
When it comes to obtaining the strongest Pokemon for Pokemon GO raids, it all comes down to habits and best practices. Instead of mindlessly capturing everything or only catching Shiny Pokemon, you need to target specific Pokemon. That’s where the list above comes in handy.
Of course, the majority of Pokemon on the list are exclusive to raids or need to be obtained after fighting Team Rocket Grunts or Leaders. For the Legendary or Mega Pokemon, check out our regularly updated Raid schedule to see if your target is coming to raids soon.
Lastly, don’t skip Team GO Rocket battles. These pests can be annoying and easy to pass by, but we encourage you to engage with every Team Rocket member you encounter. Tap every balloon. Spin every dark Pokestop. You never know which grunt will have the Shadow Pokemon you’re looking for or if, this time around, it will have perfect IVs.