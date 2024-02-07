GuidesVideo Games

Best Pokemon GO Attackers Tier List: Strongest Pokemon for Raids & PvE

pokemon go primal groudon kyogre raids

Preparing for 5-star and Mega Raids can be challenging, but this guide seeks to pinpoint the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO so you can be ready for any raids, no matter your opponent. Here are the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked.

Contents

Best Pokemon for PvE & Raids Tier List

Before we get into this list, players need to understand that these Pokemon are the absolute best of their class, and you won’t be able to find the vast majority of them in the wild. They’re Lgenedaries, event-exclusive mythical, mega-evolved behemoths, and shadow Pokemon. Later in the article, we’ll go over tips and tricks for finding and capturing the strongest Pokemon.

Without further ado, here are the best Pokemon in Pokemon GO for Raids:

S-Tier

PokemonMoves
rayquaza-mega
Mega Rayquaza		Air Slash pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
Dragon Ascent pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon		Mud Shot pokemon ground type icon
Precipice Blades pokemon ground type icon
primal-kyogre
Primal Kyogre		Waterfall pokemon water type icon
Origin Pulse pokemon water type icon
Moves in bold require Elite TMs

A-Tier

PokemonMoves
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		Dragon Tail pokemon dragon type icon
Outrage pokemon dragon type icon
mega-blaziken
Mega Blaziken		Counter pokemon fighting type icon
Blast Burn pokemon fire icon
mega-charizard-y
Mega Charizard Y		Fire Spin pokemon fire icon
Blast Burn pokemon fire icon
mega-rayquaza
Mega Rayquza		Dragon Tail pokemon dragon type icon
Outrage pokemon dragon type icon
rayquaza
Rayquaza		Dragon Tail pokemon dragon type icon
Outrage pokemon dragon type icon
kyogre
Shadow Kyogre		Waterfall pokemon water type icon
Origin Pulse pokemon water type icon
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert		Mud Shot pokemon ground type icon
Hydro Cannon pokemon water type icon
mega-blastoise
Mega Blastoise		Water Gun pokemon water type icon
Hydro Cannon pokemon water type icon
shiny mewtwo
Shadow Mewtwo		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psystrike pokemon psychic type icon
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar		Lick pokemon ghost type icon
Shadow Ball pokemon ghost type icon
mega-gardevoir
Mega Gardevoir		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psychic pokemon psychic type icon
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Bite
Brutal Swing dark type pokemon icon

Smack Down
Stone Edge
mamoswine pokemon home
Shadow Mamoswine		Powder Snow ice type pokemon icon
Avalanche ice type pokemon icon

Mud-Slap pokemon ground type icon
High Horsepower pokemon ground type icon
mega-alakazam
Mega Alakazam		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psychic pokemon psychic type icon
Moves in bold require Elite TMs

B-Tier

PokemonMoves
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick pokemon fighting type icon
Sacred Sword pokemon fighting type icon
garchomp
Shadow Garchomp		Dragon Tail pokemon dragon type icon
Outrage pokemon dragon type icon
reshiram
Reshiram		Fire Fang pokemon fire icon
Fusion Flare pokemon fire icon
salamence
Shadow Salamence		Dragon Tail pokemon dragon type icon
Draco Meteor pokemon dragon type icon
metagross
Shadow Metagross		Bullet Punch pokemon steel type icon
Meteor Mash pokemon steel type icon
shiny moltres
Shadow Moltres		Fire Spin pokemon fire icon
Sky Attack pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
yveltal
Yveltal		Gust pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
Hurricane pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
kartana
Kartana		Razor Leaf grass type pokemon icon
Leaf Blade grass type pokemon icon
swampert
Shadow Swampert		Mud Shot pokemon ground type icon
Hydro Cannon pokemon water type icon
raikou
Shadow Raikou		Volt Switch electric type pokemon icon
Wild Charge electric type pokemon icon
xurkitree
Xurkitree		Thunder Shock electric type pokemon icon
Discharge electric type pokemon icon
mewtwo
Mewtwo		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psystrike pokemon psychic type icon
mega-banette
Mega Banette		Shadow Claw pokemon ghost type icon
Shadow Ball pokemon ghost type icon
chandelure
Shadow Chandelure		Fire Spin pokemon fire icon
Shadow Ball pokemon ghost type icon
gardevoir
Shadow Gardevoir		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psychic pokemon psychic type icon
rampardos
Shadow Rampardos		Smack Down rock type pokemon icon
Rock Slide rock type pokemon icon
tyranitar
Shadow Tyranitar		Smack Down rock type pokemon icon
Stone Edge rock type pokemon icon
mega-pinsir
Mega Pinsir		Bug Bite pokemon bug type icon
X-Scissor pokemon bug type icon
pheromosa
Pheromosa		Bug Bite pokemon bug type icon
Focus Blast pokemon fighting type icon
volcarona
Volcarona		Bug Bite pokemon bug type icon
Overheat pokemon fire icon
Moves in bold require Elite TMs

C-Tier (Budget Pokemon – No Shadows or Legendaries)

PokemonMoves
gyarados
Gyarados		Waterfall pokemon water type icon
Hydro Pump pokemon water type icon
delphox
Delphox		Fire Spin pokemon fire icon
Fire Blast pokemon fire icon
espeon
Espeon		Confusion pokemon psychic type icon
Psychic pokemon psychic type icon
hariyama
Hariyama		Counter pokemon fighting type icon
Dynamic Punch pokemon fighting type icon
machamp
Machamp		Counter pokemon fighting type icon
Dynamic Punch pokemon fighting type icon
excadrill
Excadrill		Mud-Slap pokemon ground type icon
Earthquake pokemon ground type icon
rhyperior
Rhyperior		Mud-Slap pokemon ground type icon
Stone Edge rock type pokemon icon
staraptor
Staraptor		Wing Attack pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
Brave Bird pokemon flrying type icon-fullview
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine		Powder Snow ice type pokemon icon
Avalanche ice type pokemon icon
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite dark type pokemon icon
Dark Pulse dark type pokemon icon

How To Get Raid-Worthy Pokemon in Pokemon GO

pokemon go shadow mewtwo giovanni
Image via Niantic

When it comes to obtaining the strongest Pokemon for Pokemon GO raids, it all comes down to habits and best practices. Instead of mindlessly capturing everything or only catching Shiny Pokemon, you need to target specific Pokemon. That’s where the list above comes in handy.

Of course, the majority of Pokemon on the list are exclusive to raids or need to be obtained after fighting Team Rocket Grunts or Leaders. For the Legendary or Mega Pokemon, check out our regularly updated Raid schedule to see if your target is coming to raids soon.

Lastly, don’t skip Team GO Rocket battles. These pests can be annoying and easy to pass by, but we encourage you to engage with every Team Rocket member you encounter. Tap every balloon. Spin every dark Pokestop. You never know which grunt will have the Shadow Pokemon you’re looking for or if, this time around, it will have perfect IVs.

