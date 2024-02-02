Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.

Recommended Videos

All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses

Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.

Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of February 2024:

6-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Mega Latios January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM

Mega Latias January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM All times listed are Local Time

Elite Raids

Pokemon Dates

Enamorus Incarnate February 14, 2024, 12 PM

February 14, 2024, 1 PM

February 14, 2024, 5 PM

February 14, 2024, 6 PM All times listed are Local Time

Mega Raids

Pokemon Dates

Mega Absol February 15 – 22

Mega Garchomp February 22 – March 1

5-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Darkrai February 15 – 20

Cresselia February 20-21, February 26 – March 1

Uxie February 21 – 22

Mesprit February 21 – 22

Azelf February 21 – 22

Heatran February 22-23, February 26 – March 1

Giratina February 23-24

Origin Forme Palkia February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)

Origin Forme Dialga February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)

Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day

Pokemon Dates

Hisuian Decidueye February 11, 2-5 PM All times listed are Local Time

3-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Pinsir Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Crustle Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Granbull Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Mightyena Until February 5 at 9:59 AM All times listed are Local Time

1-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Snorunt Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Murkrow Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Jigglypuff Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Klink Until February 5 at 9:59 AM

Galarian Zigzagoon Until February 5 at 9:59 AM All times listed are Local Time

We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.