Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule

shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.

All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses

pokemon go current raid pokemon

Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.

Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of February 2024:

6-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates
mega latios
Mega Latios		January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM
mega Latias
Mega Latias		January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM
All times listed are Local Time

Elite Raids

PokemonDates
enamorus-incarnate
Enamorus Incarnate		February 14, 2024, 12 PM
February 14, 2024, 1 PM
February 14, 2024, 5 PM
February 14, 2024, 6 PM
All times listed are Local Time

Mega Raids

PokemonDates
mega-absol
Mega Absol		February 15 – 22
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp		February 22 – March 1

5-Star Raids

PokemonDates
darkrai
Darkrai		February 15 – 20
cresselia
Cresselia		February 20-21, February 26 – March 1
uxie
Uxie		February 21 – 22
mesprit
Mesprit		February 21 – 22
azelf
Azelf		February 21 – 22
heatran
Heatran		February 22-23, February 26 – March 1
giratina
Giratina		February 23-24
origin forme palkia
Origin Forme Palkia		February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)
Dialga-Origin
Origin Forme Dialga		February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)

Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day

PokemonDates
Decidueye-Hisui
Hisuian Decidueye		February 11, 2-5 PM
All times listed are Local Time

3-Star Raids

PokemonDates
pinsir
Pinsir		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
crustle
Crustle		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
granbull
Granbull		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
mightyena
Mightyena		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
All times listed are Local Time

1-Star Raids

PokemonDates
snorunt
Snorunt		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
murkrow
Murkrow		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
jigglypuff
Jigglypuff		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
klink
Klink		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
galarian-zigzagoon
Galarian Zigzagoon		Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
All times listed are Local Time

We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.

