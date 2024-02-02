Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.
All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses
Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.
Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of February 2024:
6-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Mega Latios
|January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM
Mega Latias
|January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM
Elite Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Enamorus Incarnate
|February 14, 2024, 12 PM
February 14, 2024, 1 PM
February 14, 2024, 5 PM
February 14, 2024, 6 PM
Mega Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Mega Absol
|February 15 – 22
Mega Garchomp
|February 22 – March 1
5-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Darkrai
|February 15 – 20
Cresselia
|February 20-21, February 26 – March 1
Uxie
|February 21 – 22
Mesprit
|February 21 – 22
Azelf
|February 21 – 22
Heatran
|February 22-23, February 26 – March 1
Giratina
|February 23-24
Origin Forme Palkia
|February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)
Origin Forme Dialga
|February 24 (Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh)
Hisuian Decidueye Raid Day
|Pokemon
|Dates
Hisuian Decidueye
|February 11, 2-5 PM
3-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Pinsir
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Crustle
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Granbull
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Mightyena
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
1-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Snorunt
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Murkrow
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Jigglypuff
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Klink
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
Galarian Zigzagoon
|Until February 5 at 9:59 AM
We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!
Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.