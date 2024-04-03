Category:
Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: April 2024 Raid Schedule

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 3, 2024
shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.

All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses

pokemon go current raid pokemon

Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.

Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of April 2024:

6-Star Raids

There are currently no 6-star Pokemon GO Raids scheduled for April 2024.

Elite Raids

There are no Elite Raids scheduled for April 2024 in Pokemon GO.

Mega Raids

PokemonDates
mega-charizard-x
Mega Charizard X		April 4 – 13
mega-heracross
Mega Heracross		April 13 – 25
mega-aggron
Mega Aggron		April 25 – May 2

5-Star Raids

PokemonDates
kartana
Kartana		April 4 – 12
Celesteela
Celesteela		April 4 – 12
tapu-bulu
Tapu Bulu		April 12 – 25
Registeel
Registeel		April 25 – May 2

3-Star Raids

PokemonDates
Wigglytuff Pokemon
Wigglytuff		End Date TBD
drapion
Drapion		End Date TBD
gothorita
Gothorita		End Date TBD
drampa
Drampa		End Date TBD
All times listed are Local Time

1-Star Raids

PokemonDates
galarian-slowpoke
Galarian Slowpoke		End Date TBD
koffing
Koffing		End Date TBD
ralts
Ralts		End Date TBD
croagunk
Croagunk		End Date TBD
espurr
Espurr		End Date TBD
All times listed are Local Time

We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.

