Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: April 2024 Raid Schedule

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.
Table of contents
All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses
Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.
Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of April 2024:
6-Star Raids
There are currently no 6-star Pokemon GO Raids scheduled for April 2024.
Elite Raids
There are no Elite Raids scheduled for April 2024 in Pokemon GO.
Mega Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Mega Charizard X
|April 4 – 13
Mega Heracross
|April 13 – 25
Mega Aggron
|April 25 – May 2
5-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Kartana
|April 4 – 12
Celesteela
|April 4 – 12
Tapu Bulu
|April 12 – 25
Registeel
|April 25 – May 2
3-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Wigglytuff
|End Date TBD
Drapion
|End Date TBD
Gothorita
|End Date TBD
Drampa
|End Date TBD
1-Star Raids
|Pokemon
|Dates
Galarian Slowpoke
|End Date TBD
Koffing
|End Date TBD
Ralts
|End Date TBD
Croagunk
|End Date TBD
Espurr
|End Date TBD
We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!
Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.