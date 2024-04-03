Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: April 2024 Raid Schedule

Pokémon GO Raids are among the most engaging activities in the mobile game, allowing trainers to team up and take on the toughest bosses for a chance at capturing Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokémon. Here are the current Pokémon Go Raid Bosses.

Recommended Videos

All Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses

Like most of the game’s spawn pools, the creatures that appear in Pokémon GO Raids change from time to time. Whether it be a new season, the start of a week-long event, or the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest, Raid Bosses are swapped out every so often to keep gameplay fresh.

Below is a list of all the Pokémon in raids for the month of April 2024:

6-Star Raids

There are currently no 6-star Pokemon GO Raids scheduled for April 2024.

Elite Raids

There are no Elite Raids scheduled for April 2024 in Pokemon GO.

Mega Raids

Pokemon Dates

Mega Charizard X April 4 – 13

Mega Heracross April 13 – 25

Mega Aggron April 25 – May 2

5-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Kartana April 4 – 12

Celesteela April 4 – 12

Tapu Bulu April 12 – 25

Registeel April 25 – May 2

3-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Wigglytuff End Date TBD

Drapion End Date TBD

Gothorita End Date TBD

Drampa End Date TBD All times listed are Local Time

1-Star Raids

Pokemon Dates

Galarian Slowpoke End Date TBD

Koffing End Date TBD

Ralts End Date TBD

Croagunk End Date TBD

Espurr End Date TBD All times listed are Local Time

We will continue to update this piece as Pokémon GO Raids are added/removed from the schedule, so check back regularly!

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more