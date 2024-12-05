Forgot password
How To Get the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Haiden Lovely
Published: Dec 5, 2024

Citadelle des Morts is the latest Call of Duty Zombies map to hit the long-running horde mode. This Black Ops 6 map features a medieval castle and weaponry from the era. Here’s how to get the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

How To Use Stamps to Unlock the Bastard Sword in Black Ops 6

To unlock the Bastard Sword on Citadelle des Morts, players will need to interact with one of the four statues in the Dining Hall within the castle itself. There are four knight statues in this room. Interacting with one of them while you have a Stamp in your inventory will cause the statue to move and they will offer up their sword.

To get a Stamp, you’ll need to kill a certain type of zombie. While they’re not given a special name, these zombies will be identifiable by their Medieval knight helmets. However, it should be noted that these zombies will only spawn after Round 10 and will not spawn until the Pack-a-Punch machine is activated.

Once you kill one of these zombies, they will drop a Stamp. Stamps will be consumed when interacting with a statue, so you’ll need four in total to get a Bastard Sword for every member of a four-person crew.

Bastard Sword in Black Ops 6 Zombies, Explained

While the Bastard Sword’s four elemental upgrades comprise the Wonder Weapons of Citadelle des Morts, the base version is just considered a standard, grey rarity melee weapon. However, the base Bastard Sword is still special. It is far more powerful and does significantly more damage than any of the other melee weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

The base Bastard Sword can not be Pack-a-Punched, utilize Ammo Mods, or have its rarity upgraded at the Arsenal Machine. However, players can make this melee weapon more powerful using the Melee Macchiato Perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

And that’s how to get the Bastard Sword in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for other secrets in the latest Call of Duty game, here’s how to do the mannequin Easter egg on Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

