Pokemon GO 6-Star Raids: Current Bosses & Best Counters (February 2024)

Raiding can be some of the most engaging content in Pokemon GO, especially if you’re taking on Legendary and Mega-Evolved creatures in 6-Star Raids. As with everything in Pokemon GO, 6-Star raid bosses rotate, so you’ll have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on Genesect or Darkrai next time they veer their heads.

This guide will go over the current 6-Star raid boss rotation in Pokemon GO while also providing a list of viable counters. Even with the best Pokemon on your team, we advise you to group up with ten or more players before taking on these raids.

What Are 6-Star Raids in Pokemon GO?

6-Star raids are relatively new to Pokemon GO, combining two of the game’s hardest challenges into one. While a Mega Evolved Pokemon and a Legendary Pokemon constitute a 5-Star Raid, a Mega-Evolved Legendary Pokemon constitutes a 6-Star Raid.

This means the number of potential 6-Star Raid bosses is limited to Mega Latias, Latios, Rayquaza, Mewtwo X/Y, and potentially Diancie. We have yet to see whether Primal Kyogre and Groudon are 5-Star or 6-Star raids.

Current Pokemon GO 6-Star Raid Bosses

Pokemon Dates

Mega Latios January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM

Mega Latias January 31, 10 AM – February 15, 10 AM

Pokemon GO Mega Latias & Mega Latios Weaknesses & Counters

Mega Latias and Mega Latios are Dragon/Psychic types, meaning they have a slew of weaknesses you can exploit. That said, they also pack a punch, so make sure you don’t take any Pokemon that are vulnerable to these types.

Types to Bring: Fairy, Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost

Fairy, Ice, Bug, Dark, Ghost Types to Avoid: Dragon, Fighting, Poison

Below is a list of counter picks for the current Pokemon GO 6-Star Raids ranging from beefy Mega Evolved Ubers to Pokemon you can catch and train in a matter of minutes:

Pokemon Moves

Rayquaza/Mega Ray Dragon Tail

Breaking Swipe

Garchomp/Mega Gar Dragon Tail

Outrage

Mega Latios Dragon Breath

Dragon Claw

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Tyranitar/ Mega Tyr Bite

Brutal Swing

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile.