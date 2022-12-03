Many powerful Pokémon fall under the Psychic type. A bunch more Psychic type Pokémon have been added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, making them more abundant than ever, but if you’ve forgotten all of their weaknesses, we’ve got you covered.

Pure Psychic Type Pokémon Have Three Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

Dark type attacks

Bug type attacks

Ghost type attacks

However, cross-types can modify these weaknesses, nullifying them or creating additional ones. For example, Gardevoir is a Psychic/Fairy type, which means it isn’t weak to Bug type moves but is weak to Poison and Steel type moves due to being Fairy type.

Notable exceptions to the usual weaknesses include Gallade and Meditite, which are Fighting/Psychic type and lack the usual Bug and Dark type weaknesses, instead being weak to Flying, Ghost, and Fairy attacks. Psychic/Water Pokémon like Slowpoke and Veluza only add weaknesses to Electric and Grass, while Normal/Psychic Girafarig is immune to Ghost attacks.

On top of this, Psychic type moves have no effect on Dark type Pokémon. All up, this means Dark type Pokémon are a powerful counter to Psychic types, followed by Ghost type Pokémon and Bug type Pokémon. Steel type resists Psychic but doesn’t do any extra damage, so it can be good if that’s what you have on your team. Avoid bringing Fighting or Poison type Pokémon, since they’ll get hit twice as hard by Psychic attacks.

That’s all you need to know about Psychic type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more type weakness info, check out our guides to Dark type weaknesses, Electric type weaknesses, Dragon type weaknesses, Steel type weaknesses, Ghost type weaknesses and Fairy type weaknesses.